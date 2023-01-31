ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 chosen as UAB VIPs for fourth-quarter 2022

Tatyana Gayrikova, researcher in the Department of Medicine in the Heersink School of Medicine; Sherry Polhill, associate vice president for Hospital Laboratories, Respiratory Care and Pulmonary Function Services for UAB Hospital; and Aparna Tamhane, program director in the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and director of the Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, are the fourth-quarter 2022 honorees for the UAB Shared Values in Action Program. The UAB VIP Awards honor employees whose work exemplifies and embodies one or more of the university’s shared values — integrity, stewardship, collaboration, accountability, respect, excellence and achievement, and diversity and inclusiveness.
2023 Summer camps registration opens Feb. 6

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Campus Recreation Center is providing child care opportunities during summer 2023. UAB summer camps will provide a fun, educational experience while school is not in session. Each week will feature a different theme and will present fun and unique ways to get all the little Blazer campers active this summer.
Students learn about integrity, service, diversity and more for UAB Creed Week, Feb. 6-10

The university will highlight 10 different events to promote the UAB Creed. “This Creed Week, students will have the opportunity to learn about the creed through interactive events and connect with their peers, guest speakers and the entire UAB community,” said Vice President for Student Affairs John R. Jones III, Ph.D. “We invite faculty, staff and alumni to also participate as we want every Blazer to live out the tenets of the creed.”
At 75 years young, UAB School of Dentistry continues to provide world-class dental education

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Prior to the establishment of the school in 1948, Alabamians who sought dental education were very limited in their choice of programs in the Southern region of the United States. The establishment of this school not only addressed the lack of dental education programs in the region, but also provided a means to combat the shortage of dentists in the state.
UAB Oral Oncology among first in Southeast to use augmented reality in head and neck cancer surgery

The Oral Oncology Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is taking patient imaging beyond flat screens with the new Brainlab Mixed Reality Viewer. This new platform uses mixed reality technology to showcase a hyper-realistic 3D view of patients’ head and neck tumors. UAB is the only hospital in Alabama and one of 15 hospitals in the nation that are using this platform, leveraging augmented reality to assist in cancer surgery.
