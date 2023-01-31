Read full article on original website
Win a supreme stand that mounts your MagSafe iPhone anywhere [Cult of Mac giveaway]
We teamed up with SwitchEasy for this week’s giveaway, which will see three lucky winners receiving an Orbit Universal Magnetic Stand. The multifunctional stand works with any MagSafe-compatible iPhone. And it lets you mount that iPhone practically anywhere, from your desk to your car’s dash (thanks to the 3M sticker on the back).
Jony Ive creates ‘perfect’ schnoz for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day
Legendary Apple design chief Jony Ive, responsible for the look and feel of iconic products like iPhone, grabbed headlines Wednesday for a new creation — a big, red paper nose. That may sound odd, but it’s for a good cause. Ive and his team came up with the...
New full-size HomePod now available at your nearest Apple store
Two weeks after its announcement, the HomePod 2 is officially on sale and hitting retail stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and other markets. Customers around the world are also receiving their HomePod 2 pre-orders. Apple started accepting HomePod 2 pre-orders soon after its announcement. If you placed your order...
These new hi-res noise-canceling headphones go for just $180
Edifier rolled out a new wireless over-ear set of headphones Tuesday — the WH950NB headset — providing another affordable alternative to high-end cans like Apple’s AirPods Max and products from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser. Featuring active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res audio, Edifier’s premium headphones...
AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2 won’t arrive anytime soon
The next AiPods Max refresh, low-cost AirPods, and the HomePod mini 2 could enter into mass production in H2 2024. These products could go on sale between the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Apple is unlikely to announce new audio products for the remainder of 2023...
This convenient magnetic iPhone charger can go anywhere you go
The iPhone is an exceptionally popular tool, and plenty of accessories promise to enhance the user experience. Few items are more paramount than a reliable charging option that allows you to power up without pausing your day, though. That’s the case with this handy wireless iPhone charger. And currently, you...
Carry MacBook or iPad plus accessories in style with these new sleeves
If you like a touch of “soft and comfy” with your style, Elago’s fiber-fill sleeves for MacBook and iPad could be for you. They’re a soft cases for your devices that are also environmentally friendly because the material in them is recycled. And these sleeves won’t...
Software discounts up to 91%! Windows 10 genuine lifetime license only for $13, Office $23!
You know what’s sweeter than candy hearts or chocolates on Valentine’s Day? Saving money. To get huge discounts on Microsoft software, just check out the latest big sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. You can save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers who...
Smashy, smashy with Castle Crumble on Apple Arcade
Have fun with creative destruction in Castle Crumble, which challenges players to knock down fortresses with bombs and spells. The puzzle game debuted Friday on Apple Arcade, and is playable on iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices. Castle Crumble: That blowed up good!. There’s a lot to be said for...
BTS fans: Get a cute Universtar BT21 AirTag case with keychain
If you’re young or just young-at-heart, here’s your chance to nab an adorably expressive case and keychain for your AirTag tracking device. The colorful cases, inspired by K-Pop boy band BTS, represent seven fanciful characters from the Universtar BT21 universe. You can read a little bit more about it below.
M2 Mac mini drives dual displays in rolling rig [Setups]
“How many external displays can I easily run with my Mac and how” is a common question, and some Macs make it much easier to run more than one external monitor than others. In today’s featured computer setup, a software developer went out and bought a new M2 Mac...
Servant dishes out a delightfully scary Halloween treat [Apple TV+ recap]
On the prowl for zealots, Leanne discovers that the violence inside her can be used for more than necessary evil. Julian and Sean are starting to lose the illusion that they have any kind of control over her, and are beginning to agree with Dorothy that it’s time for the nanny to go. It’s another excellently creepy outing for the Turner family.
Pick up a rare first-gen iPhone for a mere $50,000
You can grow your collection of classic Apple gear with an original iPhone from 2007… if your pockets are deep enough. A first-generation iOS handset doesn’t usually go for that much, but this one is still sealed in the original packaging. Typically, an iPhone 1 sells for a...
Who will be Apple’s next Jony Ive? Nobody, apparently.
Apple reportedly stopped looking for a replacement industrial design chief. This is surprising, as it’s a high-profile position once held by Jony Ive, who led the team that created the iconic look of the iPhone, iMac and more. The corporate rearrangement increases the power of Jeff Williams — Apple’s...
iPhone shipments drop but still top global phone market
Apple was hit with a sharp decline in iPhone shipments in the December quarter, but the news isn’t all bad — it’s once again the world’s largest maker of smartphones by a wider margin than ever before, according to market analysts. Even better, Apple is pulling...
LG software update brings Apple services to hundreds of smart TV brands
Consumer electronics maker LG added Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit to its webOS Hub Tuesday, making Apple’s core services available to smart TVs from 200 brands that use the custom software. The update starts rolling out Friday in more than 100 countries and regions. It could provide...
Apple’s holiday quarter comes in worse than expected
Apple’s financial results from the December 2022 quarter include revenue and earnings per share that declined compared to the same period of the previous year. The figures did not live up to analysts’ expectations, which is dropping the share price. Still, CEO Tim Cook stayed positive: “As we...
iPad shipments shoot through the roof
Apple made almost half the tablets sold in the word during the December quarter, according to market researchers. The company itself says it took in more revenue from iPad sales in the October-through-December period than in any previous quarter. iPad shipments were very strong in Q4 2022. iPad sales saw...
