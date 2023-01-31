Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Suncoast burn unit receives prestigious verification
Manatee County (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 – HCA Florida Blake Hospital has earned verification from the American Burn Association. Last year the hospital treated more than 200 in-patient burn victims, and more than 1,000 outpatients each month. Besides the outstanding treatment, to earn this prestigious verification, hospital caregivers must go through a rigorous process that includes on-site visits, interviews, and inspections.
snntv.com
Army Veteran receives mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch
LAKEWOOD RANCH - A veteran broke ground on a new mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch Friday morning. “You want to serve your country and you want to fight for those who can’t," said Sgt. Lucio Gaytan, who received a new home. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan and his...
snntv.com
Embracing Our Differences exhibit vandalized on Sarasota bayfront
SARASOTA - An art exhibit at Bayfront Park organized by the Sarasota-based Embracing Our Differences nonprofit was vandalized late Tuesday evening. The vandal attacked the “Women of the Bluest Eye” piece, a work created by Donna M. Richardson from Tampa. The art was slashed, removed from the frame,...
snntv.com
Local orchestra called Strings Con Brio needs a rehearsal space
A rapidly growing local Sarasota orchestra called Strings Con Brio is being forced to find a new rehearsal space, and they need your help. The non-profit orchestra, which was founded in 2015, started with 8 musicians. The orchestra has grown to more than 60 players. Kenneth Bowermeister, conductor, says they...
snntv.com
Sarasota School Board to hear appeal on anti-racist book
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Sarasota County School Board will hear an appeal on the failed ban of an anti-racist book. The Herald-Tribune reports the appeal is set for noon on Tuesday, February 7. The book is "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
snntv.com
7 Bradenton men facing 1st degree murder charges
A 28-year-old was injured after multiple people fired 60 shots into a Bradenton home. He died on Tuesday. So far, 7 people have been charged with first degree murder charges. “They planned to rob, they brought weapons to the scene, a shooting occurred as a result of that robbery, that elevates it to first degree murder,” said Captain Brian Thiers with Bradenton Police Department.
snntv.com
2023 Bradenton River Regatta contest form
The Bradenton Area River Regatta races back to the Suncoast Saturday, February 11th at the Riverwalk in Bradenton. There will be 11 winners selected. The first winner selected will win The Grand Prize, and receive a pair (2) Regatta VIP Saturday afternoon concert passes (including food and beverage and complementary beer. ( tax and gratuity are not included), two (2) official racing jackets, a one night stay at The Marriott Riverwalk in Bradenton (02/11/2023 only).
snntv.com
Thunder by the Bay kicks off events with 'Taste of the Thunder' tequila tasting
SARASOTA - The annual series of events leading up to Thunder by the Bay have returned to the Suncoast! And Downtown Sarasota got a taste of the thunder, with no chaser, Wednesday night!. “Tequila pairing and tasting, four course meal, four course tequila..." said Cask and Ale SRQ General Manager,...
snntv.com
Venice Football well represented on National Signing Day
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Another round of National Signing Day is in the books, as several Suncoast schools took part in today's festivities including the Venice Indians. 13 of Venice's finest signed their letters-of-intent earlier today, including four of the Indians football State Champion runner-ups. Along with four football signees, four...
