Watertown, NY

WIBX 950

Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
HAMMOND, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego man facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder back in June 2021, according to the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Miller of Oswego appeared before the Honorable Karen Brandt Brown for sentencing after a trial jury convicted...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash

A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
WARRENSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
wwnytv.com

13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Subzero temperatures grip north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A new way of welcoming soldiers to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum began in January with a formal “Powder Keg” Patching Ceremony. More than 120 Soldiers received the Mountain patch and tab from their respective brigade or tenant unit command teams.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured

Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

