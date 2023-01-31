Read full article on original website
LeRay father arrested for violently shaking baby, child transported to Golisano for care
LeRay, N.Y. — On Monday, New York State Police in Watertown arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio from LeRay for reckless assault of a child. Osorio was charged following an investigation that determined on Monday at approximately 9 a.m., his four-month-old daughter was in his care at their home on Colonial Manor Road in the Town of LeRay.
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
flackbroadcasting.com
Snowmobiler treated and transported following wreck in Lewis County, deputies say
TURIN- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a snowmobile accident Thursday afternoon in Lewis County. It was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a snowmobile crash, with injuries, in the town of Turin. It happened on Trail C7B, behind the River Valley...
wwnytv.com
Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
localsyr.com
Oswego man facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder back in June 2021, according to the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Miller of Oswego appeared before the Honorable Karen Brandt Brown for sentencing after a trial jury convicted...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
WNYT
Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash
A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
wwnytv.com
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
wwnytv.com
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
nyspnews.com
UPDATED: State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
Troopers have identified the individual in the photo. The investigation is continuing. State Police in Adams is attempting to identify an individual captured on surveillance video regarding an investigation into a forcible touching complaint in the town of Watertown. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo, they are asked...
wwnytv.com
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A new way of welcoming soldiers to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum began in January with a formal “Powder Keg” Patching Ceremony. More than 120 Soldiers received the Mountain patch and tab from their respective brigade or tenant unit command teams.
wwnytv.com
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
iheartoswego.com
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
cnycentral.com
Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
