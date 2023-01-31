New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting

Airbows can be used in other states to hunt deer. (Stock photo via Canva)

New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee.

So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting. They are similar to a crossbow in that they use scopes to aim and are powerful and accurate. But while crossbows use a string to launch arrows — or bolts — airbows use a highly charged blast of air.

Crossbows are severely restricted for bowhunting seasons in Iowa. The weapons are reserved for those at least 65 years old or those who have a physical handicap that prevents them from shooting a typical bow.

Senate File 138 would not allow airbows to be used during bow season but rather for any deer season that allows firearms.

“This just seems like the perfect weapon to poach deer with,” said Fred Long, president of the Iowa Conservation Alliance, which opposes the bill. “It’s silent. It’s deadly for a reasonable distance. I don’t think it compares to hunting with a rifle or a shotgun for distance, and so I question why anybody would want to use this weapon during those seasons. I feel that it’s a slippery slope to putting it in the archery season.”

Airbows are not as quiet as a standard bow but have a significantly attenuated sound compared with a shotgun or rifle. They are easier to wield in tight spaces than a bow and can be reloaded quickly. Their air tanks typically can power at least eight shots before needing a refill.

The bill does not define what constitutes an airbow, which is often similar in appearance to a rifle but without a barrel.

Two Republicans of a Senate Natural Resources and Environment subcommittee decided Tuesday to move the bill forward but said they had some reservations about the new technology.

“Boy, there’s a lot more questions than answers about this,” said Sen. Tom Shipley, a Nodaway Republican who led the subcommittee meeting. “Now I see poaching in my area. And I guess some of these guys would have a grand time poaching deer that everybody else is trying to legally take.”

But Shipley decided to recommend the bill for passage “with reservations.” It was introduced by Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig.

“This is all brand new,” Shipley said. “I mean, I’d never even heard of the things until the end of last week. So, I’ll humor Senator Schultz. We’ll sign off on this, and then we’ll have more discussions.”

The post New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .