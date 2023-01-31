North Salem Seeks Part-Time Assessment Clerk

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - The Town of North Salem is seeking a computer-literate, people-oriented individual for a position as a part-time Assessment Clerk. The candidate will perform a variety of administrative and clerical duties for the Assessor. Computer literacy is a must. A detailed job description can be found on the town website at www.northsalemny.org/home/news/employment-opportunity-0.

Please send resume and cover letter to Janine Kourakos at jkourakos@northsalemny.org by Friday, February 24.



