ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

North Salem Seeks Part-Time Assessment Clerk

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - The Town of North Salem is seeking a computer-literate, people-oriented individual for a position as a part-time Assessment Clerk. The candidate will perform a variety of administrative and clerical duties for the Assessor. Computer literacy is a must. A detailed job description can be found on the town website at www.northsalemny.org/home/news/employment-opportunity-0.

Please send resume and cover letter to Janine Kourakos at jkourakos@northsalemny.org by Friday, February 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkp8U_0kXnaBzi00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Bedford Fire Department Building Back on the Market

BEDFORD, N.Y. - If anyone’s wondering if the Westchester real estate market’s still hot, hot, hot, they won’t have to look any farther than Bedford. Well, metaphorically anyway. Having long outgrown its too-small building at 34 Village Green, the Bedford Fire Department made plans to build a new firehouse just a quarter-mile south on Old Post Road, aka Route 22. The $14.8 million project was given the thumbs-up by voters in January 2020. The following year, the village put the 1920s firehouse up for sale in order to help defray those costs. It was sold to local resident Govind Friedland for a cool $2 million, who announced that he...
BEDFORD, NY
News 12

Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley

Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

North Salem Reacts to Proposed Redistricting

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Obviously hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease, North Salem officials are speaking out about a draft plan that would sever the town from its current state Assembly district and plunk it into a newly drawn one that includes multiple municipalities in Putnam and Dutchess counties. North Salem is in the 93rd AD, which is represented by Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Lewisboro). The district also covers the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, Pound Ridge, and approximately half of the city of White Plains. If the draft plan issued by the New York State...
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley

A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY
TAPinto.net

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
larchmontloop.com

The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'

WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools

NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Hires First Social Workers

HOBOKEN, NJ - Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has announced Lori Hetzel and Bianca Hoffer have joined the City of Hoboken as the City’s first social workers. Hetzel and Hoffer will support Hobokenites experiencing homelessness, facing food and housing insecurity, and needing mental health support services by connecting them with established care providers and resources, a statement said. “Connecting our residents in need of food, shelter, and mental health services to existing programs is needed more than ever after the pandemic,” said Bhalla. “Creating the new social worker roles is critical to providing them with the support that will help our residents get back...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years

WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they shared, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”   Keith Sly, Director of Public Relations stated, "We all certainly would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who's been a part of 'The Manor experience' from our employees, to our...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy