The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruled out one team from a potential trade list. During the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers removed the San Francisco 49ers from the list. "Got any news you want to share with us?" golf analyst Colt ...
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Jets News

The New York Jets - or more specifically, Jets general manager Joe Douglas - are reportedly planning to go all out to bring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the fold. But one insider is asserting that Douglas is actually telling that to just about anyone who will listen. NFL analyst ...
atozsports.com

Former NFL coach has powerful take on former Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL this week despite his torn ACL. Hooker obviously can’t participate in on-field activities, but he’s been able to meet with NFL front offices and media (injured players that can’t play in the game usually aren’t invited, but an exception was made for Hooker due to his impact on college football in 2022).
chatsports.com

Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?

It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
atozsports.com

Mike Vrabel updates Titans OC search with interesting comment

The latest update from head coach Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans‘ search for an offensive coordinator contains an interesting comment that might point to Tennessee’s leading candidates. While Vrabel is currently scouting with Titans’ GM Ran Carthon at the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Vrabel spoke to...
Wyoming News

#24. Buffalo Bills

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'

There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
Bleacher Report

Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
Bleacher Report

Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.

