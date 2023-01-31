Read full article on original website
WEAR
Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
WEAR
Pensacola family seeks answers after cemetery allegedly loses loved ones remains
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A local family is seeking answers after they say a local cemetery can't locate the gravesite of their loved one. Nina Mae Moorer was buried at the Whitmire Cemetery in October, 2017. There is no headstone or identifier at her grave. Now the family and the current...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
navarrenewspaper.com
37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information
It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
WEAR
Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
WEAR
Destin breaks ground for more public beach access at Tarpon Beach
DESTIN, Fla. -- More public beach access is becoming a reality in Destin. The city held a ceremony for Tarpon Beach Friday morning. Crews started tearing down buildings on three properties adjacent to the Tarpon Beach Trail. The county and city are splitting the costs of creating the park 50/50.
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/endangered baby and mother
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield. The post says they […]
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa
On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
University of Florida
Barrier Island Wildlife in the Florida Panhandle; Part 9 Humans
No one species has altered the land, sea, and sky – as well as decreased the overall biodiversity of the planet in such as short time as has Homo sapien. Since we have arrived on this planet we have slowly dispersed across all continents, oceans, and even the polar regions. In our wake we have changed the landscape. Altering forests and changing waterways. We have built communities and cities and, in recent years, increased the amount of waste we produce to impact the land, water, and even change the climate. Our planet has encountered major changes in climate and habitats before – but not at the rate it is currently happening, and many are not able to adapt fast enough. Wildlife over much of the planet has declined due to our activities – and barrier islands are not an exception.
Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
WEAR
United Way Northwest Florida offers free tax assistance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY-Fla, - The United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free tax prep assistance. The United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA, program is setting up shop around the area to make free tax help available to all. The Pensacola State College is hosting a few sites at...
WJHG-TV
Destin woman turns 100
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
Fire, explosion at Fortis Institute facility: Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue
UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): County officials told WKRG News 5 four people were inspected by EMS on-scene. They said two people chose to go to the hospital under their own power and the other two refused additional treatment. There were no EMS transports.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded […]
