ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information

It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Destin breaks ground for more public beach access at Tarpon Beach

DESTIN, Fla. -- More public beach access is becoming a reality in Destin. The city held a ceremony for Tarpon Beach Friday morning. Crews started tearing down buildings on three properties adjacent to the Tarpon Beach Trail. The county and city are splitting the costs of creating the park 50/50.
DESTIN, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa

On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Barrier Island Wildlife in the Florida Panhandle; Part 9 Humans

No one species has altered the land, sea, and sky – as well as decreased the overall biodiversity of the planet in such as short time as has Homo sapien. Since we have arrived on this planet we have slowly dispersed across all continents, oceans, and even the polar regions. In our wake we have changed the landscape. Altering forests and changing waterways. We have built communities and cities and, in recent years, increased the amount of waste we produce to impact the land, water, and even change the climate. Our planet has encountered major changes in climate and habitats before – but not at the rate it is currently happening, and many are not able to adapt fast enough. Wildlife over much of the planet has declined due to our activities – and barrier islands are not an exception.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

United Way Northwest Florida offers free tax assistance

ESCAMBIA COUNTY-Fla, - The United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free tax prep assistance. The United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA, program is setting up shop around the area to make free tax help available to all. The Pensacola State College is hosting a few sites at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Destin woman turns 100

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy