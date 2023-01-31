ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

The Northern Lights In Alaska Are Almost Too Beautiful To Be Real

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Lance King/Getty Images

Call it a hoax, a conspiracy, a whatever, I just don’t believe nature can be this beautiful…

Okay, I do believe that it’s real, but my little brain just can’t comprehend how this happens.

A video from a few weeks ago in Fairbanks, Alaska shows a massive and vibrant burst of aurora borealis, the fancy term for Northern Lights, and I just want to roll one up, lay on my back, and watch this celestial green flow until the cows come home.

According to Space.com, this phenomenon is caused when particles from the sun slam into earth’s upper atmosphere at around 45 million miles per hour, but our planet’s magnetic field redirects those particles to the poles and causes the light show that makes you question everything about what we perceive is reality.

I mean, you’re telling me people in Alaska are just driving home at night and BAM get hit with the Northern Lights?

Got to imagine there’s a few accidents every year from distracted driving…

Either way, what an insane sight and just another example that this world is way larger and more magical than we can wrap our heads around.

Guy Captures Stunning Triple “Sunset” While Working In Alaska

That right there is a thing of beauty.

Taken in Deadhorse, Alaska, with a population of just 25 people (yup… twenty five), a worker was able to capture what appears to be three sunsets at once, but in reality is called a “Sun Dog.”

Deadhorse is all the way up north in Alaska, and brings with it some unique phenomena from the great outdoors, such as this, or the midnight sun (during the summer months since it is above the Arctic Circle).

Alaska also has soccer playing moose…

Back to the sunset….

Here’s what the worker said:

“I was at work and looked out the back window and got a glimpse of a beautiful sunset. So I walked outside to get a picture and wasn’t expecting to see 3 sunsets. From what I’ve researched, this is called a Sun Dog and they occur when hexagonal ice crystals in the clouds bend light.

I’ve never seen anything like this before, and from what I’ve heard they don’t occur that often.”

Here’s the full definition of a “Sun Dog”

“Sun dog, also called mock sun or parhelion, atmospheric optical phenomenon appearing in the sky as luminous spots 22° on each side of the Sun and at the same elevation as the Sun. Usually, the edges closest to the Sun will appear reddish. Other colors are occasionally visible, but more often the outer portions of each spot appear whitish.

Sun dogs occur when the Sun or Moon shines through a thin cirrus cloud composed of hexagonal ice crystals falling with their principal axes vertical, as opposed to the halo phenomenon that occurs when the principal axes are randomly arranged in a plane perpendicular to the Sun’s or Moon’s rays.

The red end of the spectrum, being bent the least, appears on the inside, with the blue, when visible, appearing on the outside. Sun dogs most commonly appear during the winter in the middle latitudes.”

Talk about peaceful isolation from the rest of the world.

Check this out.

