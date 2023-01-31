Sheri Ann Brashear Potts, age 59 of Greenville, passed away at 8:22 A.M. Wednesday February 1, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Sheri’s memory may be made to the Maxey Cemetery or to The Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO