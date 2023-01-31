Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
wgel.com
Lady Comets Top Litchfield
After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
wgel.com
Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill
After Friday night’s win by the Greenville Comets at Gillespie, 55-24, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill about the game and a big home contest Tuesday against Pana. Click below to hear their conversation:
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann
The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
wgel.com
Pocahontas & Mulberry Grove In Regional
Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove played Tuesday night in an Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-1A regional at Carrollton. Both boys’ teams were defeated by Carrollton schools. Pocahontas fell to Carrollton Grade School 33-13, and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John 41-11.
wgel.com
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts, age 59 of Greenville, passed away at 8:22 A.M. Wednesday February 1, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Sheri’s memory may be made to the Maxey Cemetery or to The Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
wgel.com
William C. “Butch” Sands
William C. “Butch” Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10,...
wgel.com
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed, 49, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, January 31, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, MO., after a long battle with rectal cancer. Kris was born, April 15, 1973, to William and Bonnie (nee Ego) Gleason, in Normal, IL. She married Gary “Knick” Reed, on October 19, 1996, in Normal, IL.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
wlds.com
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police
Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
stlpublicradio.org
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
edglentoday.com
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
