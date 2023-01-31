ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Safe stolen from Cape Coral living room, contained over $100,000 in cash and more

By Gwendolyn Salata
 3 days ago
Cape Coral police were called to a home yesterday after the residents reported forced entry and a stolen safe.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the caller stated that no one was home for approximately 30 minutes. Upon returning home, the victims found both the back sliding glass door and the door to the side fence open.

Police identified a broken bedroom window when they arrived on scene.

The stolen safe was described as 1 foot high and 1 foot wide. The victim said it contained more than $100,000 in cash, property documents, immigration documents, credit cards and jewelry. Among the items of jewelry were the residents’ wedding rings with their wedding date stamped on the band.

According to CCPD, $600 in cash was also stolen from the dining room table.

Because the amount stolen exceeds 100,000, the theft is considered a first-degree felony in the state of Florida.

The victim told CCPD that about two days prior, a white male had entered the backyard and was advertising security cameras. The safe was in the living room at the time.

The man was described as being 5-foot-9, 160 pounds and having short blond hair.

A K-9 was brought to the scene but did not pick up a track. There are no known suspects at this time.

Fort Myers, FL
