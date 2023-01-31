ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Three people rescued from fire in Albany

Firefighters in Albany worked through extremely cold temperatures to save three people from a burning home on Friday night. Officials say firefighters were called to 28 Albany Street a little before 11 p.m. Two adults and one child had to be rescued from the building. The cause of the fire...
ALBANY, NY
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
No one injured after early morning crash involving a school bus

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — No injuries after a crash involving a school bus on Carman road in Guilderland. The crash happened on the morning of February 3rd. According to the district, A Farnsworth Middle School bus was involved in a crash caused when another car crossed into the lane the district bus was driving in.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service

Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
COHOES, NY
Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
ALBANY, NY
Communities, homeless shelters prepare for arctic cold weekend

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New Yorkers are preparing for negative degree wind chills, and arctic temperatures heading into the weekend and state agencies have been preparing. "We've been communicating with the state social service agency and county social service agencies to make sure they've activated their code blue...
TROY, NY
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
COHOES, NY
Albany Med faces toughest financial year since pandemic

For the last few years hospitals and health systems across the nation have been fighting several battles all at once...the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. "Across the System" said Albany Med Health System Executive Vice President/CFO/COO Frances Albert "we've spent an excess of $150 million on temporary...
ALBANY, NY
Lansingburgh Boy's Basketball Cruises to Senior Night Win

Albany, NY (WRGB) — It was Senior Night in Lansingburgh for their boy's basketball team on Thursday. Coming into this one, the Knights had a 13-3 record, Taking on the Schalmont Sabres. Starting off in the second half, the Knights passing it around the arch until they find Miguel...
TROY, NY
Duanesburg Remains Unbeaten, Wins WACNY Title

Albany, NY (WRGB) — We are nearing the end of the reglar season for High School Hoops. Senior nights are taking place everywhere, and not only did the biggest game of the night have that, a conference title was also on the line. And what a wild atmosphere it was at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons.
DUANESBURG, NY

