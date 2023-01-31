Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Related
WRGB
Woman once wanted by police now facing assault, endangerment charges
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Back on January 31st 2023, The Washington County Sheriff's Office put out information, seeking information on a woman wanted on assault and other charges. The next day on February 1st, an alert was issued, seeking her and her 4-year-old son. The alert was canceled shortly...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WRGB
Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
WRGB
Previous tenant accused of leaving dogs, cat behind for days after moving out
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a 43-year-old woman on animal cruelty charges. Police say with the assistance of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and City of Albany Animal Control, responded to a rental property on Western Avenue on January 17th. According to police, the...
WRGB
Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
WRGB
Saratoga Springs Fire Chief on paid leave during conflict of interest investigation
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a conflict of interest, according to officials. Saratoga Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino confirmed this to CBS6 on Friday. Assistant Chief Dyer, we're told, is acting chief. According...
WRGB
Three people rescued from fire in Albany
Firefighters in Albany worked through extremely cold temperatures to save three people from a burning home on Friday night. Officials say firefighters were called to 28 Albany Street a little before 11 p.m. Two adults and one child had to be rescued from the building. The cause of the fire...
WRGB
Human remains found near Hudson River in 2017 identified as missing Rensselaer man
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — All new tonight- human remains found near the Hudson River have now been identified as a Rensselaer County man missing for 15 years!. Rensselaer police say Frank Connell was reported missing in 2007 after failing to show up to work and to a concert he had tickets for.
WRGB
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
WRGB
No one injured after early morning crash involving a school bus
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — No injuries after a crash involving a school bus on Carman road in Guilderland. The crash happened on the morning of February 3rd. According to the district, A Farnsworth Middle School bus was involved in a crash caused when another car crossed into the lane the district bus was driving in.
WRGB
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service
Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
WRGB
Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
WRGB
Communities, homeless shelters prepare for arctic cold weekend
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New Yorkers are preparing for negative degree wind chills, and arctic temperatures heading into the weekend and state agencies have been preparing. "We've been communicating with the state social service agency and county social service agencies to make sure they've activated their code blue...
WRGB
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
WRGB
Rensselaer County considering opting into state-approved tax relief for volunteer fire/ems
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — As fire and EMS staffing shortages continue to plague communities across the state, a new tax incentive passed by the state and being offered to counties is looking to help with that. It’s a 10-percent property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and EMS– and...
WRGB
Albany Med faces toughest financial year since pandemic
For the last few years hospitals and health systems across the nation have been fighting several battles all at once...the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. "Across the System" said Albany Med Health System Executive Vice President/CFO/COO Frances Albert "we've spent an excess of $150 million on temporary...
WRGB
Lansingburgh Boy's Basketball Cruises to Senior Night Win
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It was Senior Night in Lansingburgh for their boy's basketball team on Thursday. Coming into this one, the Knights had a 13-3 record, Taking on the Schalmont Sabres. Starting off in the second half, the Knights passing it around the arch until they find Miguel...
WRGB
Duanesburg Remains Unbeaten, Wins WACNY Title
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We are nearing the end of the reglar season for High School Hoops. Senior nights are taking place everywhere, and not only did the biggest game of the night have that, a conference title was also on the line. And what a wild atmosphere it was at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons.
Comments / 0