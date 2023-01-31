ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hunter Biden's burgeoning legal bills dwarf revenue from his paintings: Report

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yh1tp_0kXnWAtT00

F irst son Hunter Biden's art sales are reportedly falling short of the revenue he needs to cover his mounting legal expenses.

Earnings from his sales of roughly a dozen paintings have generated "a fraction of the $500,000 price tag once estimated," and now some of his allies are contemplating setting up a legal defense fund to help him navigate his legal troubles , the Washington Post reported .

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PROBE HUNTER BIDEN'S ANONYMOUS ART DEALS

Although it is unclear precisely how much Biden owes for his legal woes, the bill is estimated to stretch into the millions, according to the report. His once-lucrative career in the investment world has seemingly dried up as he is engulfed in a slew of political scandals, forcing him to lean on his fledgling career as an artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYFgb_0kXnWAtT00 Andrew Harnik/AP
Hunter Biden holding son Beau, and President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden attend the lighting of National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Currently, he is facing a federal investigation for lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm, as well as possible tax fraud. Charges against him could be imminent. Additionally, House Republicans, particularly House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), are gearing up to investigate him.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is also expected to scrutinize the alleged "weaponization" of the Justice Department and FBI, which could highlight the Hunter Biden saga. Last week, Comer sent a letter to Biden's art dealer, George Berges, demanding more information about his foray into the world of art.

The Georges Berges Gallery, which had paintings from Biden, previously planned to sell 15 pieces for as much as $500,000 apiece. Berges says he was drawn to Biden's art because of its "mastery of color and form, and most importantly, its authenticity."

“I saw a lot of the positive qualities that have defined his life in his art — the heroic journey that comes from stumbling and falling and then rising up; his art is full of hope," Berges added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 1998, Berges was sentenced to three months behind bars for threatening to stab someone.

Amid questions about whether buyers are seeking to curry favor with President Joe Biden, White House officials established a system for keeping purchases of Hunter Biden's art masked to avert ethical concerns.

Legal defense funds are often subject to murky disclosure arrangements, which could feed fodder to House Republicans accusing the Biden administration of selling influence.

Comments / 47

Please go away
3d ago

Then he should just whip up a few more paintings..... then he can pay his legal bills. He could always use some of the $60,000/ month he made at Burisma to pay his bills.

Reply(5)
23
Greg Slack
3d ago

How long does it take the ATF to indict Hunter for lying on a federal form to purchase a firearm? If was me I would already be serving my sentence!

Reply(2)
10
Wolf Hunter
3d ago

The Biden crime family’s outside money is drying up because of the ongoing investigations into them. Hunter is the thread that is holding this house of cards together and it’s being pulled slowly but steadily. The media can’t protect them much longer because to many people are looking into it.

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy