Hunter Biden's burgeoning legal bills dwarf revenue from his paintings: Report

F irst son Hunter Biden's art sales are reportedly falling short of the revenue he needs to cover his mounting legal expenses.

Earnings from his sales of roughly a dozen paintings have generated "a fraction of the $500,000 price tag once estimated," and now some of his allies are contemplating setting up a legal defense fund to help him navigate his legal troubles , the Washington Post reported .

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PROBE HUNTER BIDEN'S ANONYMOUS ART DEALS

Although it is unclear precisely how much Biden owes for his legal woes, the bill is estimated to stretch into the millions, according to the report. His once-lucrative career in the investment world has seemingly dried up as he is engulfed in a slew of political scandals, forcing him to lean on his fledgling career as an artist.

Andrew Harnik/AP Hunter Biden holding son Beau, and President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden attend the lighting of National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Currently, he is facing a federal investigation for lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm, as well as possible tax fraud. Charges against him could be imminent. Additionally, House Republicans, particularly House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), are gearing up to investigate him.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is also expected to scrutinize the alleged "weaponization" of the Justice Department and FBI, which could highlight the Hunter Biden saga. Last week, Comer sent a letter to Biden's art dealer, George Berges, demanding more information about his foray into the world of art.

The Georges Berges Gallery, which had paintings from Biden, previously planned to sell 15 pieces for as much as $500,000 apiece. Berges says he was drawn to Biden's art because of its "mastery of color and form, and most importantly, its authenticity."

“I saw a lot of the positive qualities that have defined his life in his art — the heroic journey that comes from stumbling and falling and then rising up; his art is full of hope," Berges added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 1998, Berges was sentenced to three months behind bars for threatening to stab someone.

Amid questions about whether buyers are seeking to curry favor with President Joe Biden, White House officials established a system for keeping purchases of Hunter Biden's art masked to avert ethical concerns.

Legal defense funds are often subject to murky disclosure arrangements, which could feed fodder to House Republicans accusing the Biden administration of selling influence.