Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Lady Comets Top Litchfield

After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann

The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Aces Defeated Tuesday Night

The Mulberry Grove Aces took a trip to Beecher City Tuesday night and were defeated by Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 74-45. The Bobcats built a 20-8 lead after eight minutes and stayed in control the rest of the way. Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Arjan Epperson and Carter Scoggins with...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Pocahontas & Mulberry Grove In Regional

Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove played Tuesday night in an Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-1A regional at Carrollton. Both boys’ teams were defeated by Carrollton schools. Pocahontas fell to Carrollton Grade School 33-13, and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John 41-11.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Sheri Ann Brashear Potts

Sheri Ann Brashear Potts, age 59 of Greenville, passed away at 8:22 A.M. Wednesday February 1, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Sheri’s memory may be made to the Maxey Cemetery or to The Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

William C. “Butch” Sands

William C. “Butch” Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10,...
HIGHLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Wife of Rivermen player reacts to team’s situation with Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – The wife of a longtime Peoria Rivermen player is just as concerned about what happens to the team next season as anyone. The Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are said to be talking about a new lease, but both sides seem to be far apar for, among other reasons, millions of dollars in upgrades that will need to be made, including a new ice-making plant for Carver Arena.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
Semi overturned on Route 6

Semi overturned on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
wglt.org

Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy

Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wgel.com

Janet Elaine Blattel

Janet Elaine Blattel, 82, of New Baden, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Reflections at Garden Place Memory Center in Columbia. She was born December 31, 1940 in Alton, the daughter of Herbert and Leona, nee Kuhn, Hoehn. She married Robert E. Blattel April 4, 1970 in Belleville and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.
NEW BADEN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
PEORIA, IL

