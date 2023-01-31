Read full article on original website
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Lady Comets Top Litchfield
After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann
The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts, age 59 of Greenville, passed away at 8:22 A.M. Wednesday February 1, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Sheri’s memory may be made to the Maxey Cemetery or to The Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Pocahontas & Mulberry Grove In Regional
Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove played Tuesday night in an Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-1A regional at Carrollton. Both boys’ teams were defeated by Carrollton schools. Pocahontas fell to Carrollton Grade School 33-13, and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John 41-11.
William C. “Butch” Sands
William C. “Butch” Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10,...
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed, 49, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, January 31, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, MO., after a long battle with rectal cancer. Kris was born, April 15, 1973, to William and Bonnie (nee Ego) Gleason, in Normal, IL. She married Gary “Knick” Reed, on October 19, 1996, in Normal, IL.
Janet Elaine Blattel
Janet Elaine Blattel, 82, of New Baden, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Reflections at Garden Place Memory Center in Columbia. She was born December 31, 1940 in Alton, the daughter of Herbert and Leona, nee Kuhn, Hoehn. She married Robert E. Blattel April 4, 1970 in Belleville and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.
MO Man Facing Criminal Charges In Bond County
Joshua T. Buchanan, age 43, of St. Charles, Missouri, has been charge in Bond County Circuit Court with three counts of felony deceptive practice. State’s Attorney Dora Mann alleges that in October of 2022, Buchanan issued three bad checks to a Greenville business. The amount of the checks totals...
Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro. The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said...
Ten Businesses Honored At Chamber Gala
The second annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala was held Saturday night at Copper Dock Winery. Ten honors were presented during the night. The Sustainability Award goes to a member who prioritizes eco-friendly and sustainable practices in their business. The recipient was Enertech Global. The Beautification Award commends a...
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being performed will increase the longevity of the structure and is expected to last through mid-May.
Library Celebrating Blind Date Book Month
The Greenville Public Library is inviting residents to participate in a special program in February. Library Director Jo Keillor said with Valentine’s Day right in the middle of it, it could be considered the most romantic month of the year. She said if you’re looking for a little romance, choose a “blind date” book in the library. They are specially wrapped with an online dating type description on the front. Once you’ve read the book, you can turn in an evaluation by February 28 and be entered into a drawing to win a book from the library.
Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man
Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville. The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an...
Greenville Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
John F. Etcheson, age 55, of Greenville, faces a Class 3 felony drug charge in Bond County Circuit Court. Etcheson is accused of allegedly possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine on January 27. In court Wednesday, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty...
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44, of Greenville, pleaded guilty recently in Bond County Circuit Court to two felony offenses. Duff entered the pleas to unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. Both crimes occurred on January 13. Pursuant to plea negotiations...
