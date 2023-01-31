Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
stpetecatalyst.com
New renderings show modernized Sundial plaza
St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination with an enhanced courtyard. Paradise Ventures purchased the 85,357-square-foot-shopping center last year from businessman Bill Edwards. At the time, Connor said they had...
Torchy’s Tacos opens in St. Pete, Rooster & The Till needs a new executive chef, and more Tampa Bay food news
And the inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival takes place in April.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC supports increased density for housing
The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
suncoastnews.com
Plan for new co-working facility, eatery at historic Tarpon Springs site stirs longstanding parking concerns
TARPON SPRINGS — The historic 129-year-old G.W. Fernald Building at 121 E. Tarpon Ave., which in its early days was a general store and dance hall, and most recently The Zone and Cliché nightclubs, has been given new life by COhatch developers. They plan to remodel its interior into a trendy restaurant, with an outdoor patio bar, collaborative co-working membership spaces, private offices and meeting rooms.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Dunedin news briefs
DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Popular Texas chain Torchy’s Tacos opens first Florida location in St. Pete
It’s the first location in Florida.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Beach Beacon
Hope Spot Festival returns to Dunedin
DUNEDIN — It's time for volunteers and attendees to show their love for the seas again at Edgewater Park. The family friendly Hope Spot Festival is set for Saturday, Feb. 11. This year's plans call for the Hope Spot Festival to have Dunedin's first third-party verified Zero Waste festival...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
stpetecatalyst.com
Space under I-375 to become parking lot, mural destination
The city council has recently approved funding for a new 45-space parking lot to be built outside the Historic Uptown neighborhood, under Interstate 375. The new paved lot is part of a broader plan to connect neighborhoods in St. Petersburg by converting underutilized land. Barkett Realty, headed by owner John...
stpetecatalyst.com
City approves 21-story tower
Several vacant buildings stretching from 1st Avenue to Arlington Avenue could meet the wrecking ball as a newly proposed tower is poised to ascend in their place. Today the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), unanimously approved Gravel Road Partners’ plan to build a 21-story, mixed-use tower at 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The CRA found it consistent with the Intown West Redevelopment Plan.
Beach Beacon
Largo city manager stepping down
LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island
The name itself makes one intrigued about this enchanting place. Things to See in Treasure Island: This coastal paradise offers a plethora of activities for a memorable vacation. Located on a barrier island along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County, Treasure Island abounds in white sandy beaches with crystal clear waters.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
Three-day 'Winter Warmer' festival brings nearly two dozen bands to St. Petersburg
The no-cover throwdown runs Friday-Sunday.
Comments / 0