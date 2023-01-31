An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO