PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's tennis came away with two sweeps over Providence and Colgate Saturday at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears improve to 3-1 in the spring before the start of the ECAC Tournament, while the Friars drop to 1-3 and the Raiders, who were playing their first match of the spring, fall to 0-1. In doubles, freshmanVivian Miller and junior Nora Lee won two matches, as did the junior pair of Olivia Mariotti and Ali Benedetto. Winning one doubles match each were senior Britany Lau and sophomore Addison Ahlstrom along with sophomore Lindsey Hofflander and freshman Phoebe Peus.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO