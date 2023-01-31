Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
brownbears.com
Gymnastics Sets School Record on Beam in Dual Victory over SCSU
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's gymnastics team set a new school record on beam and totaled the fourth-highest team score in program history in a dual meet victory over Southern Connecticut State on Sunday at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Overall, the Bears topped SCSU 194.775-192.500, which was a season-high total for the Owls.
brownbears.com
No. 25 Women’s Water Polo Splits Final Day of Bruno Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – No. 25 Brown women's water polo (5-1) began the 2023 campaign with five consecutive victories for the second time in three seasons, dominating in a morning victory on Sunday in the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears defeated Austin College 14-5 and nearly rallied in an 8-6 setback to No. 14 (T) Wagner.
brownbears.com
No. 25 Women’s Water Polo Defeats No. 19 LIU and Pomona-Pitzer to Begin Season 4-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – No. 25 Brown women's water polo (4-0) earned a pair of victories on day two of the Bruno Classic to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Bears defeated No. 19 LIU 13-6 and Pomona-Pitzer 10-5 on Saturday in the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. BROWN...
brownbears.com
Women’s Basketball Splits Home Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Grace Arnolie followed her 21-point performance last night with 19 points and six assists in Brown's 74-61 setback to Harvard on Saturday evening inside the Pizzitola Sports Center. Anolie hit four triples in the latter of a back-to-back contest and added a career-high six assists. Kyla...
brownbears.com
Men's Tennis Beats Binghamton to Finish West Point Weekend
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Brown men's tennis made quick work of Binghamton with a 4-0 sweep Sunday afternoon. The Bears improve to 5-3 in the early going of the spring season, while the Bearcats drop to 0-8. SophomoreAlex Finkelstein and freshman Noah Hernandez won first doubles (6-2), while senior Niraj Komatineni and junior Chun Lam secured the victory at third doubles (6-3) to give Brown the first point of the match.
brownbears.com
Brown Bears Podcast: Chazz Woodson '05, Men's Lacrosse
This week's guest on the Brown Bears Podcast is men's lacrosse alum Chazz Woodson '05. Woodson was a standout at Brown and in the MLL following graduation and is the current men's lacrosse head coach at Hampton University. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the...
brownbears.com
Gymnastics to Host Southern Connecticut in Sunday Dual
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's gymnastics team is set to welcome Southern Connecticut State to the Pizzitola Sports Center for a dual meet on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5) at 1 p.m. The meet serves as the second of three consecutive weekends of home meet for the Bears. All fans are encouraged to wear green in support of mental health awareness.
brownbears.com
Swimming and Diving Takes Home Handful of Wins on Day Two at Boston Winter Open
BOSTON – The Brown men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed competition at the Boston Winter Open Saturday. In total on the day, the women's team came away with six first place finishes, while the men had five. Rebecca Waterson had three wins for the Bears in the...
brownbears.com
Kevin Mundt ’76 Honored at Ivy Football Association Dinner
NEW YORK – Brown football alum Kevin Mundt '76 was recognized with a major honor on Thursday evening. Mundt was one of eight Ivy League football alums, one from each league institution, to be honored by the Ivy Football Association at its 11th bi-annual dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
brownbears.com
Strong Second Quarter Propels Women’s Basketball to Series Sweep over Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown outscored the Big Green 24-11 in the second quarter en route to an 82-76 victory on Friday evening in the Pizzitola Sports Center. With the win, the Bears improved to 9-11 overall and 2-6 in Ivy League play, while Dartmouth fell to 2-20 and 0-8 in conference action.
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Conference Game to Clarkson
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Clarkson Golden Knights (12-13-3, 6-8-2 ECAC) struck for two goals in the first five minutes of play and went on to take a 6-2 road win over the Brown Bears (8-13-2, 4-10-2 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium. "Unfortunately, we had some injuries and a...
brownbears.com
Men's Basketball Uses 13 Threes to Down Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown men's basketball team tied their season high of 13 three-pointers to take down Dartmouth 73-61 Friday night at Leede Arena. "It was a great win for our team tonight against a good opponent that has been playing really well," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "We withstood a barrage of threes there in the second half. I thought our offense was fantastic in the second half and our defensive was terrific in the first half."
brownbears.com
Women's Tennis Sweeps Providence and Colgate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's tennis came away with two sweeps over Providence and Colgate Saturday at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears improve to 3-1 in the spring before the start of the ECAC Tournament, while the Friars drop to 1-3 and the Raiders, who were playing their first match of the spring, fall to 0-1. In doubles, freshmanVivian Miller and junior Nora Lee won two matches, as did the junior pair of Olivia Mariotti and Ali Benedetto. Winning one doubles match each were senior Britany Lau and sophomore Addison Ahlstrom along with sophomore Lindsey Hofflander and freshman Phoebe Peus.
brownbears.com
Iginla's Hat Trick Ignites Women's Hockey to 4-1 Win at RPI
TROY, N.Y. – A hat trick from freshman Jade Iginla and a goal by junior Maya Mangiafico ignited the Brown women's hockey team to a 4-1 victory Friday night at RPI. The Bears (7-16-1, 5-12-0 ECAC) have surpassed last season's win total and have matched the 2016-17 team for the most wins in the last 11 years. The Engineers (9-19-1, 4-12-1 ECAC) see their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Comments / 0