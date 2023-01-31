ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center

The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy