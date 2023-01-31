Read full article on original website
Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
City Council Modifies Council Redistricting, Gets Community Input at Town Halls and Hearings
Last week, we reported on the progress underway by the Yonkers City Council to redraw the six council districts, as mandated by law every ten years. After one public hearing, it was determined that the council, with the help of consultant Andrew Beveredge, would make amendments with a 2nd proposed redistricting map.
High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center
The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
