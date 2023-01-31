Charleston, SC - Berenyi, Inc., one of the region’s leading industrial design-build firms, recently recruited Michael Young of Sumter, South Carolina to oversee a range of construction projects, including complex foundational concrete work that require managerial and leadership skills Young acquired in his nearly 25 years of on-site, construction experience. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Berenyi also operates a satellite office in downtown Sumter, which is run by its regional director and Sumter resident Scott Horton, PE. Young will work under Horton’s direction; servicing client needs in the midlands and project work that takes Berenyi teams beyond South Carolina’s boarders.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO