Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Photos: Krewe of Titans rolls in Slidell to the theme 'It Takes Two'

The Mystic Krewe of Titans rolls to the theme 'It Takes Two,' Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Slidell. Greg Dicke reigned as king and Laura Kaufmann as queen. More than 350 riders on 16 floats tossed cups, medallion beads, footballs, T-shirts, lighted tambourines, foam batons and necklaces. In Greek mythology, Titans were immortal giants of incredible strength who had deep knowledge of old religious rituals and magic. Before the Olympians came into power, the Titans ruled the cosmos.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
OnlyInYourState

These Vintage Pics Of Mardi Gras Parades In Louisiana Show Just How Much It Has Changed

Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Live at 6:30: Wounded City - a discussion on New Orleans crime

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV continues its discussion that started last year with Wounded City - a look at crime in New Orleans, its causes and possible ways to address the issues. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. a roundtable conversation will be held with some leaders in the city, law enforcement and with people trying to address problems at their roots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
WWL-TV

Jazz Fest single-day tickets on sale, daily music lineups announced

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Friday revealed the daily music lineups and announced that single-day tickets were now on sale for the 2023 festival. This year's festival, which will take place over two weekends beginning April 28, includes Dead & Company, Mumford &...
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA

Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Goodwill store opens on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.

