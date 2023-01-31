Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Titans rolls in Slidell to the theme 'It Takes Two'
The Mystic Krewe of Titans rolls to the theme 'It Takes Two,' Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Slidell. Greg Dicke reigned as king and Laura Kaufmann as queen. More than 350 riders on 16 floats tossed cups, medallion beads, footballs, T-shirts, lighted tambourines, foam batons and necklaces. In Greek mythology, Titans were immortal giants of incredible strength who had deep knowledge of old religious rituals and magic. Before the Olympians came into power, the Titans ruled the cosmos.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
OnlyInYourState
These Vintage Pics Of Mardi Gras Parades In Louisiana Show Just How Much It Has Changed
Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
Motorcyclist fatally struck in Metairie crash, JPSO
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports, the incident happened in Metairie just after 4 p.m.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
WWL-TV
Live at 6:30: Wounded City - a discussion on New Orleans crime
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV continues its discussion that started last year with Wounded City - a look at crime in New Orleans, its causes and possible ways to address the issues. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. a roundtable conversation will be held with some leaders in the city, law enforcement and with people trying to address problems at their roots.
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
This massive family campground resort is open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time.
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
WWL-TV
Jazz Fest single-day tickets on sale, daily music lineups announced
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Friday revealed the daily music lineups and announced that single-day tickets were now on sale for the 2023 festival. This year's festival, which will take place over two weekends beginning April 28, includes Dead & Company, Mumford &...
whereyat.com
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA
Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
WDSU
Goodwill store opens on the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
Comments / 0