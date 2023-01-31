Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
boldsky.com
Large Age Gap In Relationship? Things To Remember To Bridge The Gap
Even though people accept and understand today that love can present itself in many forms or ways, still when it comes to romantic relationships with large age gaps, social disapproval follows immediately and often raises eyebrows. Age preferences for partners can stem from numerous reasons such as the availability of...
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites
Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others. Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.
Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children
Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
msn.com
The Ideal Age Gap, According To Research
Whenever a celebrity couple with a sizable age gap gets together, the public's response is usually negative. For example, take Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone with a 22-year age difference, or Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher who were 15 years apart. People are usually skeptical that relationships with large age differences are healthy. It's likely that a lot of this backlash comes from social taboos. However, this doubt is not entirely unfounded.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Opinion: Signs That Someone Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the most challenging part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
Opinion: Early Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Attachment Styles And Relationships
Our childhood experiences shape how we view ourselves, others, and the world around us. They also shape the way we relate to others and form relationships. One of the most significant ways in which our early childhood experiences impact adult relationships is through the development of attachment styles. Attachment styles refer to how we form emotional bonds with others. Our attachment style is developed in childhood primarily through our relationship with primary caregivers. If we have a secure attachment style, we are more likely to have healthy and fulfilling relationships in adulthood. On the other hand, if we have an insecure attachment style, we may struggle in our relationships in adulthood.
Opinion: What Is The Difference Between Healthy Confidence And Narcissism?
Confidence and self-assuredness can be attractive qualities in a person, but it's essential to understand the difference between healthy confidence and narcissistic behavior. While healthy confidence can lead to a fulfilling life and positive relationships, narcissistic behavior can have negative consequences for the person exhibiting the behavior and those around them.
Handling A Highly Entitled Person
It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.
Estrogen Exposure Could Impact a Woman's Odds for Stroke
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better. The finding follows nearly a decade spent tracking stroke risk among roughly 123,000 Chinese...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Survivors of childhood trauma often grow up believing they are unworthy
Well-spoken and seemingly confident, Jane* came to therapy as a single, 55-year-old woman after a string of “toxic” relationships. In our first session, she wondered why she was attracting men who were unavailable emotionally, and why she felt resentful after spending a few months in a relationship with these men.
Lima News
Living with Children: The problem with self-esteem-centered parenting
A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims that some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought. In the...
sixtyandme.com
What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?
Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
