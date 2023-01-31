ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Star charged over death of Halyna Hutchins

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXG0Z_0kXnUzXa00


Alec Baldwin h as been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a press release. “In New Mexico, no one is above the law and justice will be served."

Carmack-Altwies published a 10-page statement of probable cause as a part of the filing in New Mexico's First Judicial District Court.

"This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting," according to the statement. "Baldwin acted with reckless disregard and/or more than mere negligence in this incident."

WATCH: JOY BEHAR CALLS LINDSEY GRAHAM A 'WEAKLING' WHO 'GROVELED' TO TRUMP


Involuntary manslaughter charges were also officially filed against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, as well as a similar statement of probable cause.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The plea agreement for Rust assistant director David Halls, who pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon, is not yet available, as it is pending judge approval. The agreement will be available upon approval, however, there is currently not a timeline, per the district attorney's office.

Carmack-Altwies announced her intent to file charges earlier this month, and a spokesperson revealed Monday that the charges would be filed Tuesday.

