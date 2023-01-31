DeSantis outlines higher education reform plan and calls for abolishing DEI bureaucracies

Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
Florida Legislature headed to special session to deal with Disney status
(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday. One key issue that will be decided is the status of Disney World and its Reedy Creek Improvement District, a deal reached...
Safety gelt: Gov. DeSantis proposes $18M for Jewish school security, education services
The Sunshine State has seen increased antisemitism in recent years. Jewish day schools, museums and memorials throughout Florida would receive more than $18.2 million through Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Roughly half those funds would pay for security. DeSantis’ office released a $114.8 billion...
Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many
Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
Shelters for migrant children challenge DCF's 'emergency' rule keeping them from getting relicensed
For the second time in less than two years, a Sarasota shelter for migrant children is fighting the state for a new license. The shelter, known as the Dream Center, hasn’t done anything wrong. In fact, in documents filed with the state’s Division of Administrative Hearings last month, Lutheran...
DeSantis says Florida will cut funding to all CRT, DEI programs: ‘wither on the vine’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed new legislation on Tuesday to cut funding to state college programs that include diversity, equity, and inclusion, and critical race theory
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
Florida governor Ron DeSantis to headline Alabama GOP meeting
Florida Governor and presumed GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will visit Alabama next month, the state GOP announced Wednesday. DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the Alabama Republican Party’s annual winter dinner on March 9, the Alabama GOP announced in a Facebook post. “The ALGOP winter dinner –...
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities
(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
DeSantis promises to approve 6-week ‘heartbeat’ abortion, permitless carry in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Tallahassee event that he would sign a 6-week abortion ban, and permit-less carry, legislation into law for Florida.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Transgender rights demonstration held in response to DeSantis’ gender-affirming care investigation
Following an announcement made by Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate gender-affirming care procedures performed by Florida public universities, freshman communications and music studies double major Brooke Starz felt compelled to take a stand. Starz was one of 12 students handing out flyers linked to a petition for USF leadership to...
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Glenn Youngkin in rare territory, 56% approval, Virginia ascending
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first top Republican elected statewide since the commonwealth turned blue in 2013, has moved into rare territory with a high enough approval rating to bolster his pro-parent, anti-tax agenda. In the latest Mason Dixon survey, Youngkin has a 56% approval rating, his highest in a...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
