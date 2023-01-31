ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House

BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KTBS

Wet January

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Too much rain in the last 2 months could pose future issues

SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
LOUISIANA STATE

