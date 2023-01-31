Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee is reviewing two bills Thursday to address the state’s insurance crisis, one to appropriate funding for an incentive program, and another to restrict use of those funds. The third day of an extraordinary session to address the state’s insurance...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
