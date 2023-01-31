ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

swarkansasnews.com

Local banker retires after 38-year career

In January of 1960, a baby boy was born at Howard Memorial Hospital. His parents lived in the outskirts of Umpire, and that’s where Tim Pinkerton would grow up. “It was rural, with a very small school. We barely had a school,” he says. There were 14 in his graduating class, and, he adds, “That was a good-sized class for Umpire.”
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

The United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25K donation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana was gifted $25,000 from the Cooper Tire Community to go towards their general campaign for 2023. Traditionally Cooper Tire is a big donor to the local campaign, which will be ending in March. The United Way of Greater Texarkana is hoping to gain $900,000 by this time.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Broken Bow schools evacuate students after bomb threat

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Broken Bow Public School announced on social media Friday morning that students are evacuating campus because of a bomb threat. The Broken Bow High School and middle school evacuated the building just before noon and relocated students to the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow.
BROKEN BOW, OK
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Sanders declares state of emergency due to inclement weather

In addition, the governor has closed non-critical state office buildings, allowing those state employees capable of working remotely to do so. As a part of ongoing efforts to prevent and end Veteran homelessness, the Department of Veterans Affairs is announcing $30 million in grant funding for organizations to help formerly homeless Veterans maintain their independence and housing stability.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

House fire claims life of Texarkana woman

Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man charged with online solicitation of a minor

48-year-old Robert Murphy was arrested by Bowie County Troopers on Monday after an investigation by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. According to police, Murphy made contact with an undercover officer who was posing as a 16-year-old girl online. Murphy allegedly offered the undercover officer money in exchange for sexual acts.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm

Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm

Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
HOOKS, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the '60s and '70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

