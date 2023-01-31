Read full article on original website
swarkansasnews.com
Local banker retires after 38-year career
In January of 1960, a baby boy was born at Howard Memorial Hospital. His parents lived in the outskirts of Umpire, and that’s where Tim Pinkerton would grow up. “It was rural, with a very small school. We barely had a school,” he says. There were 14 in his graduating class, and, he adds, “That was a good-sized class for Umpire.”
KSLA
The United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25K donation
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana was gifted $25,000 from the Cooper Tire Community to go towards their general campaign for 2023. Traditionally Cooper Tire is a big donor to the local campaign, which will be ending in March. The United Way of Greater Texarkana is hoping to gain $900,000 by this time.
ktalnews.com
Broken Bow schools evacuate students after bomb threat
BROKEN BOW, Okla. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Broken Bow Public School announced on social media Friday morning that students are evacuating campus because of a bomb threat. The Broken Bow High School and middle school evacuated the building just before noon and relocated students to the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow.
KSLA
KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle was on the road Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texarkana. “If you go up into the atmosphere about 2,000 feet above our heads...” Castle said. Jeff made a stop at Liberty-Eylau Middle School to talk to students about weather science. These...
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
ktoy1047.com
Sanders declares state of emergency due to inclement weather
In addition, the governor has closed non-critical state office buildings, allowing those state employees capable of working remotely to do so. As a part of ongoing efforts to prevent and end Veteran homelessness, the Department of Veterans Affairs is announcing $30 million in grant funding for organizations to help formerly homeless Veterans maintain their independence and housing stability.
Entergy officials working to resolve power outages in south Arkansas after winter storms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages. Union […]
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Don’t Miss a Look Back in History & Texarkana’s Famous Postcard
Texarkana's Sesquicentennial continues all year as we have the chance to learn about the history of our great town. TXK150 along with the Texarkana Museum Systems will present a special program that will look back in time and the history of one of Texarkana's famous postcards. It's a long tradition...
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
txktoday.com
Murdered Woman’s Friends, Defendant’s Mother Testify In Travis Turner Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–Co-workers of a murdered Texarkana woman testified Wednesday that they were shocked to find her lifeless body on a couch five feet from the front door where accused murderer Travis Turner had turned them away less than an hour before. “I just heard like a blood curdling...
ktoy1047.com
House fire claims life of Texarkana woman
Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man charged with online solicitation of a minor
48-year-old Robert Murphy was arrested by Bowie County Troopers on Monday after an investigation by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. According to police, Murphy made contact with an undercover officer who was posing as a 16-year-old girl online. Murphy allegedly offered the undercover officer money in exchange for sexual acts.
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm
Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
Fire claims life of elderly woman in East Texas
The Texarkana Fire Department is investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire Thursday.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
