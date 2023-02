LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaina Pellington led No. 22 Arizona on an 11-0 run to tie the game, then scored six over her team's 10 points in overtime to earn the Wildcats a 71-66 win over No. 14 UCLA in the lone meeting of the regular season between the Pac-12 Conference rivals on Friday night.

