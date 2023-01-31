ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

SWAT Team Called To Somerset County Home After Armed Man Barricades Himself In Bathroom

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Bernards Township Police Department Photo Credit: Bernards Township Police Department via Facebook

A standoff between the local SWAT team and an armed man in a Somerset County home that lasted several hours eventually had what authorities described as a “peaceful resolution.”

The Bernards Township Police Department responded alongside the Somerset County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Team to a report of an “emotionally disturbed” resident with a loaded gun at a home on Goltra Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A crisis negotiator started speaking with the barricaded man, who exited the bathroom with a handgun several times.

The man dropped the weapon around after a SWAT Team member used a TASER on him as he exited the bathroom around 3:15 p.m. before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

No one was hurt during the incident, authorities said.

“Prosecutor McDonald commended the law enforcement response to this situation. The de-escalation tactics along with subsequent deployment of a less lethal device (TASER) resulted in the successful outcome of this incident.”

Comments / 1

