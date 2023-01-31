Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty pleas in connection with Poughkeepsie construction site death of worker
WHITE PLAINS – New Jersey construction company Onekey, LLC and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, pled guilty in US District Court to violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie on August 3, 2017. According to statements and filings in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SPCA Westchester rescues 150 starving cats from hoarding house
BRIARCLIFF MANOR – The Humane Law Enforcement Unit of SPCA of Westchester seized 150 cats living in filth and squalor after Yorktown Police discovered the residence was filled with what seemed like an endless number of cats being hoarded in a small, dilapidated home. Local police were asked to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston launches 2023 events grants using ARPA funds
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston is launching a 2023 Community Events Grant Program, which is made possible with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has allocated $375,000 to support local events as part of the city-wide pandemic recovery efforts. Nonprofit groups and businesses in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Credit union exec joins HVEDC advisory board
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation (HVEDC) announced the addition of Chris Gomez, Senior Vice President Chief Experience Officer at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV), to the HVEDC Advisory Board of Directors. “I’m thrilled to join this distinguished group, whose work supports the continued, sustainable growth...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber welcomes four new board members
MAYBROOK – Four business leaders in security, marketing, healthcare and law have joined the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The new members of the 21-member board are: Scott Perry, owner of Atlas Security Services Inc. in Goshen; Matthew Dorcas, president and CEO of Capacity Marketing in Middletown; Paul Ernenwein, an attorney and partner in the Newburgh-based law firm of Catania, Mahon, & Rider; and Michael Limperopulos, chief of staff of Cornerstone Family Healthcare of Cornwall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Judge DeProspo apologized for his mistakes and should not have resigned
I have known Judge DeProspo for many years both as Chairman of the Republican Party and as Orange County Judge. You would be hard-pressed to find a more decent, caring, hard-working and very successful person. He, along with his wonderful wife Kate, who also was a Judge in Orange County...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sheet metal workers union seeking apprentices
BREWSTER – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #38 (SMART) Craft Training Fund will conduct a recruitment for 30 sheet metal worker apprentices from March 1, 2023 through December 29, 2023, the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) announced. Applications can be...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)
CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
“STREAM” education thriving at Duzine and Lenape Elementary Schools
NEW PALTZ – Duzine and Lenape Elementary Schools have become a wellspring of STREAM-ing education. This comprehensive, holistic, and unique educational approach integrates Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, and allows students to apply their learning in real-life situations and reach conceptual understandings. Rebecca Burdett, a Universal Pre-K...
Comments / 0