MAYBROOK – Four business leaders in security, marketing, healthcare and law have joined the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The new members of the 21-member board are: Scott Perry, owner of Atlas Security Services Inc. in Goshen; Matthew Dorcas, president and CEO of Capacity Marketing in Middletown; Paul Ernenwein, an attorney and partner in the Newburgh-based law firm of Catania, Mahon, & Rider; and Michael Limperopulos, chief of staff of Cornerstone Family Healthcare of Cornwall.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO