Pittsburgh, PA

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
Steelers Fans Disgusted Over NFL Super Bowl QB Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no doubt been lucky enough to have two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger not only gave fans great memories, but six Super Bowl rings, as well as many other accolades. Most people consider both to be within the top 10 greatest quarterbacks of all-time, but with NFL's Gregg Rosenthal's 2023 list of all-time Super Bowl QB's, he begs to differ.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company

On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year

Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video.  According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN Predicts Where Derek Carr Will Play Next Season

Tom Brady's retirement announcement magnifies Derek Carr as perhaps the best quarterback available this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders benched their long-time starter late in the 2022 season, leading Carr to pen a farewell letter to the fanbase. It seems all but certain the Raiders will trade or ...
OAKLAND, CA
Details Are Emerging From Tommy Rees, Alabama Decision

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Alabama OC position. Rees' decision will not come down to his compensation. According to team insider Eric Hansen, the Fighting Irish plan to match whatever offer is extended by the Crimson Tide ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ohio State Football Makes Surprising Recruiting Announcement

As it stands right now on National Signing Day, Ohio State football has the nation's No. 5 recruiting class for 2023. The Buckeyes were able to attract plenty of top-tier talent, but how they go about doing so in the future might change, according to assistant athletic director of player ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Steve Wilks Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job

Despite a solid performance as interim head coach for the Panthers, Steve Wilks was unable to land the head coaching job in Charlotte. However, his performance was enough to earn some significant coaching interest around the league. Wilks is set to interview with the San Francisco 49ers for their ...
GEORGIA STATE
