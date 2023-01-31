ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Sports World Wants Referee Fired Wednesday Night

The college basketball world is pretty shocked by a referee's mistake on Wednesday night. North Carolina's Caleb Love was hacked by a defender on Wednesday evening, but nothing was called.  How does this happen? "Caleb love got hit on the hand and the refs didn’t call anything lmao," one fan ...
DAYTON, OH
inforney.com

Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State

For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Joe Mixon Situation

On Thursday night, troubling details emerged from a situation allegedly involving Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. According to multiple reports, police issued an arrest warrant for "aggravated menacing." Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and, "You ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage

The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary

Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Boeing's final 747 plane set to arrive in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final 747 to roll off the assembly line is set to arrive in Cincinnati. Boeing delivered the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. 747s could carry 500 passengers but this final one will be a cargo plane. It was scheduled to arrive at CVG Wednesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
