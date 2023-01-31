Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback
On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision
Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company
On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
David Pollack Reacts To Alabama's Notable Coaching Hire
On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new OC in Tuscaloosa. Rees, who spent the last three seasons as OC in South Bend, replaces Bill O'Brien after his departure for New England earlier this year. ESPN college football analyst David ...
Sports World Wants Referee Fired Wednesday Night
The college basketball world is pretty shocked by a referee's mistake on Wednesday night. North Carolina's Caleb Love was hacked by a defender on Wednesday evening, but nothing was called. How does this happen? "Caleb love got hit on the hand and the refs didn’t call anything lmao," one fan ...
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight
College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
721K+
Followers
92K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0