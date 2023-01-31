Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO