ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback

On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eleven Warriors

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments

Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision

Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company

On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

David Pollack Reacts To Alabama's Notable Coaching Hire

On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new OC in Tuscaloosa. Rees, who spent the last three seasons as OC in South Bend, replaces Bill O'Brien after his departure for New England earlier this year. ESPN college football analyst David ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Sports World Wants Referee Fired Wednesday Night

The college basketball world is pretty shocked by a referee's mistake on Wednesday night. North Carolina's Caleb Love was hacked by a defender on Wednesday evening, but nothing was called.  How does this happen? "Caleb love got hit on the hand and the refs didn’t call anything lmao," one fan ...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement

Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
721K+
Followers
92K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy