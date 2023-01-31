ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to the Super Bowl? You have options with new flights to Phoenix

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
Now that the teams playing in Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale are set, airlines are beefing up their flight schedules for fans who want to come to Phoenix for the big game.

Major airlines have added nonstop and connecting flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Philadelphia and Kansas City in the days leading up to and just after Super Bowl 57, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 12.

The new flights come months after American Airlines got a head start on increasing service to Phoenix in the lead-up to both the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open, scheduled for Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale.

Here's what to know if you're thinking of flying to Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023.

Southwest Airlines Super Bowl 2023 flights

Southwest Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Phoenix from Philadelphia and Kansas City on Feb. 9-11, as well as to Philadelphia and Kansas City from Phoenix on Feb. 13 and 14. Southwest does not typically offer nonstop service between Philadelphia and Phoenix. The one-way cost of these nonstop flights currently ranges from $700 to $900.

Feb. 9

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: Two nonstop flights added, departing at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: Two nonstop flights added for a total of six nonstop options, departing at 5:10 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Central time.

Feb. 10

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: Two nonstop flights added, departing at 8:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: Three additional nonstops added for a total of seven nonstop options, departing at 5:10 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 5:55 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Central time. Five of the seven nonstops were sold out when The Republic conducted a fare search; seats remained for the 7:40 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. flights.

Feb. 11

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: One nonstop flight added, departing at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: No additional nonstops were added, but two nonstop flights had seats available, departing at 6 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. Central time.

Feb. 13

  • Phoenix to Philadelphia: Two nonstop flights added, departing at 9:55 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Arizona time.
  • Phoenix to Kansas City: Two additional nonstop flights added for a total of six nonstops, departing at 5:40 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 2:20 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. Arizona time. All six flights were sold out when The Republic checked availability.

Feb. 14

  • Phoenix to Philadelphia: One nonstop flight added, departing at 2:15 p.m. Arizona time.
  • Phoenix to Kansas City: Two additional nonstop flights added for a total of six nonstop options, departing at 5:40 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 2:20 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. Arizona time. All but the 2:20 p.m. flight had seats available.

United Airlines Super Bowl 2023 flights

United Airlines added 10 new flights between the teams' cities from Feb. 10-13, including three nonstop round-trip flights between Kansas City and Phoenix and two nonstop round-trip flights between Philadelphia and Phoenix, United spokesperson Christine Salamone said. United typically does not offer nonstop service to either city out of Sky Harbor.

Feb. 10

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: Two new nonstop flights, departing at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: Two new nonstop flights, departing at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Central time.

Feb. 11

  • Kansas City to Phoenix: One new nonstop flight, departing at 8 a.m. Central time.

Feb. 12

  • Phoenix to Philadelphia: One new nonstop flight departing at 11:59 p.m. Arizona time.

Feb. 13

  • Phoenix to Philadelphia: One new nonstop flight, departing at 10 a.m. Arizona time.
  • Phoenix to Kansas City: Three new nonstop flights, departing at 12:20 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Arizona time.

American Airlines Super Bowl 2023 flights

In November 2022, long before the Super Bowl teams were known, American Airlines — which handles about 40% of Sky Harbor's flight capacity — added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities. in preparation for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open. Philadelphia, one of American's hubs, was one of those cities. But not Kansas City.

Now with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, American said it would add 10 flights between Phoenix and Kansas City: two additional nonstops from Kansas City to Phoenix from Feb. 9-11 and two additional nonstops from Phoenix to Kansas City on Feb. 13 and 14, American spokesperson Derek Walls said.

Delta Air Lines Super Bowl 2023 flights

Delta Air Lines has added four nonstop flights between Phoenix and Philadelphia, eight nonstops between Phoenix and Kansas City and two nonstops between Phoenix and Wichita, Kansas, from Feb. 10-13.

Feb. 10

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: One nonstop added, departing at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: Two nonstops added, departing at 7:10 a.m. and 10 a.m. Central time.
  • Wichita to Phoenix: One nonstop added, departing at 8:15 a.m. Central time.

Feb. 11

  • Philadelphia to Phoenix: One nonstop added, departing at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Kansas City to Phoenix: Two nonstops added, departing at 9:52 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Central time.

Feb. 13

  • Phoenix to Philadelphia: Two nonstops added, departing at 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Arizona time.
  • Phoenix to Kansas City: Four nonstops added, departing at 8:55 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:57 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Arizona time.
  • Phoenix to Wichita: One nonstop added, departing at 9:40 a.m. Arizona time.

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

