Dearborn, MI

Michigan man convicted of joining ISIS in Syria, faces 50 years in prison

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Demonstrators with an ISIS flag in Mosul, Iraq, in July 2016. STR, AP
A Michigan man faces up to 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him Monday of supporting the terrorist group ISIS, the U.S Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The verdict comes nearly five years after Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, a Dearborn, Michigan native, was initially charged.

After a nine-day trial, a jury unanimously found Musaibli guilty of three charges levied against him, prosecutors said.

Musaibli joined ISIS in Syria

ISIS, or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, shocked the world in the mid 2010s when its forces took control over large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

At its peak in 2014 , the group ruled over almost one-third of Iraq and Syria's territory.

The charges

The jury found Musaibli guilty on three of four counts:

  • Count one: Attempting provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and providing material support to a designated terrorist organization.
  • Count two: Conspiracy to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization.
  • Count four: Receiving military-type training from a foreign terrorist organization.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan man convicted of joining ISIS in Syria, faces 50 years in prison

Comments / 115

Guest
3d ago

That is what he bargained for and felt his destiny was with them…bye…bye

Reply
13
Ron Portillo
3d ago

he's an American. This is what Americans do. just like the ones on January 6th all should charged with treason

Reply(18)
24
Stop the lies
3d ago

50 years is pretty extreme. 20 years from now , we'll have people protesting the equity of these court sentences. murderers don't even get that many years.

Reply(1)
3
 

Comments / 0

