San Bernardino County, CA

2 security guards shot, 1 fatally, at San Bernardino County party

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

Two security guards at a party in San Bernadino County were shot early Saturday, and one of them died from his injuries.

Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, was declared dead at a local hospital after the 1:30 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of Gray Street in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department .

The other guard, an unidentified 29-year-old Hemet man, was also hospitalized, though his condition is unknown.

Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the shooter or shooters remained at large.

No information has been released as to why the guards were shot or why the party required security, though video from the scene appears to show a performance stage outfitted with a sound system, lights and a large screen.

