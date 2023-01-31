ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gEjE_0kXnSWvN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd1LV_0kXnSWvN00

One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican's corruption trial.

Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, resumed after a week's pause due to COVID-19. Marein said he was getting bad “vibes” from the court and wondered whether Black might hold “personal animosity” toward Householder for the ex-speaker's political work against the judge decades ago.

Black said he was fit to preside. He had scolded Householder's team last week for unprofessional and “bush league” behavior, after attorneys made faces and clicked pens during the government's open statement.

Householder and Borges are accused of taking part in a $60 million bribery scheme, secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., that involved securing Householder's power, electing his allies, passing a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill and keeping a referendum against it off the ballot. Each faces a single charge of racketeering that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Black dismissed a juror on Tuesday who refused to wear a mask, following a juror's positive coronavirus diagnosis last week and a week's break to allow the person to isolate and recover. A pool of 12 jurors and four alternates were originally chosen.

The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC News

Skull found in '97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man

JUNEAU, Alaska -- A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska's Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank...
ALASKA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy