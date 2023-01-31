Read full article on original website
Air Force sees national security threat in Chinese-owned corn mill
China-based Fufeng Group may be forced to abandon plans for a corn milling plant in North Dakota, with the Air Force declaring the project “a significant threat to national security.” The plant would be 12 miles from Grand Fork Air Force Base, a hub for air and space operations. Critics say the processing facility could be used to spy on Air Force activities.
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States Air Force made a big announcement Tuesday concerning a chunk of land acquired by a Chinese company in Grand Forks. So, what’s next for the $700 million proposed corn milling plant in northeastern North Dakota?. Senator Scott Meyer says the...
UND President Armacost reacts to Fufeng decision
UND President Andrew Armacost has weighed in on the latest Fufeng developments. In a statement, Armacost noted that Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski had voiced concern over what he felt were inconsistencies in federal policy regarding relations with China. Armacost said he spoke with Bochenski on Tuesday, and “we both...
Plain Talk: Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski speaks out in the aftermath of the Fufeng controversy
MINOT, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said his city first asked officials at the Grand Forks Air Force Base about the potential security risks of a corn milling plant to be built by Fufeng , a Chinese company, some 16 months ago. The Air Force has finally...
Fufeng annexation called into question
A member of the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission says efforts are already underway to address annexed land owned by Fufeng. The China-based company purchased 370 acres of land north of the city for a corn milling plant. The city is planning to scrap the project after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns this week over the plant’s close proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
UND’s Hardware Keeps Aviation Students High Flying
The three main airframes that UND uses for student training are the Piper Archer, Piper Seminole, and Robinson R44 Cadet helicopter. [Credit: Shawna Schill/ UND]. When most people think of the state of North Dakota, images of vast open prairies and acres of farmland stretching to the horizon come to mind.
North Dakota mourns the loss of former player
A former UND hockey player and broadcaster Travis Dunn has died at the age of 65. Dunn passed away Wednesday (2/1) while in Des Moines, Iowa. The Winnipeg (Manitoba) native played two seasons at North Dakota, helping the Fighting Sioux reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1979 and 1980 as a defenseman.
THE RED RIVER CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER IN GRAND FORKS IS HOLDING A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR ITS NEW LOCATION THIS FRIDAY
The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Grand Forks has a new location!. To celebrate our new space and bring awareness to what we do for the children and families in Grand Forks and surrounding communities, we will be having an Open House this Friday, February 3! The Open House is from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with the Ribbon Cutting taking place at 4:00 p.m.
Riverside Christian School still eyeing Macy’s property.
Plans to convert the former Macy’s building into a school received a preliminary nod of support last night (Wednesday) from the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission. Concept plans for the new Riverside Christian School were presented to the P & Z as it requires an amendment to the current zoning of the site. City Planner Ryan Brooks says having a school attached to a mall is a little unusual – but mall traffic is changing. “We are kind of seeing this nationwide…how do we redevelop some malls.”
East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a residence in town driving a car, earlier today. Officers had been at the residence a short time before and removed the man from the property. EGFPD...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 1, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Nicole Joanne Wukawitz, 34, of Winger, for Domestic Assault. Daniel Joseph Springer, 25, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/31/2023 – At 7:30 p.m., the CFD responded to the 2900 block...
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
