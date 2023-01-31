Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Stoner seeks Zionsville town council seat
Democratic candidate Tiffany Stoner announced she will run for the District 5 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election. Stoner will run against Republican incumbent Brad Burk, council vice president who occupies one of the council’s two at-large seats. He has amended his candidacy to run for the seat in District 5, his home district. District 5 incumbent Josh Garrett is not seeking a third term.
Current Publishing
Candidate filing concludes in Noblesville for May primary election
Matt Cook – R Noblesville Common Council District 1. Noblesville Common Council District At-Large (vote for 3)
Current Publishing
Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor
Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel. He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.
Current Publishing
Democrat Eltz to limit campaign contributions while seeking Carmel City Council Southeast District seat
Democrat Jeremy Eltz filed Jan. 30 to run for Carmel City Council in the Southeast District. He is set to run against incumbent Republican Adam Aasen in the November general election, as no other candidates from either party had filed for the seat as of Feb. 1. Eltz and his...
readthereporter.com
Longest-serving Noblesville Common Council member retiring after 20 years
Noblesville Common Council member Brian Ayer has decided not to run for another term on the after 20 years of service to the city’s citizens. “I am proud of the progress our city has made since I began serving on council in 2003,” Ayer said. “We have worked together as a city to maintain our identity as an unmatched historic community while moving forward on projects that honor our heritage and make necessary investments to support our residents and businesses.”
Current Publishing
Mayoral candidate Stehr releases video series outlining vision for Zionsville
Zionsville mayoral candidate John Stehr, a Republican, has shared his three-part comprehensive plan for the next 15 years in a series of videos on his campaign and social media channels. The plan, called “Zionsville 2040,” addresses areas of public safety, growth, and economic development and marketing and communication. Stehr’s campaign released the videos over the course of several weeks. Stehr is a retired broadcast journalist who is vying for the Republican nomination with former Zionsville Community Schools Board member Jane Burgess in the May 2 primary election. To watch the videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlQRavJ2NjpqZrdljmyjnelbotS6aRRYe.
Current Publishing
Robison receives Sagamore of the Wabash
Former Zionsville Community Schools Supt. Scott Robison recently received the governor’s Sagamore of the Wabash recognition. The award was presented during his Jan. 26 retirement open house. The award is the highest honor that the governor of Indiana bestows. It is a personal tribute usually given to men and...
Current Publishing
Experience as immigrant leads to Carmel City Council run for at-large candidate
The first 13 years Sara Draper lived in the U.S. were a bit more uneventful than she would have liked, as the terms of her visa prevented her from finding a job, continuing her education or even opening a credit card in her own name. So, after becoming a U.S....
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
Current Publishing
Kelly receives Synergize legacy honor
Brian Kelly, the recently retired co-founder of Current Publishing, was awarded Synergize’s third-annual Legacy of Impact Award at the relationship-building organization’s fourth-year kickoff event held Jan. 31 at The Cat Theater in Carmel. The award is gifted annually to someone who has made an astounding impact both on...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
myhcicon.com
Brownsburg jeweler shines with success in Hendricks County
Since he was 13 years old, Anthony Moulder has lived and worked in Hendricks County, leaving his mark in three different towns. The Avon High School alumnus and his wife Leah raised their son Payton in Plainfield before moving back to Avon two years ago. “I like the quaintness of...
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health names interim president, CEO
Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO. Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.
Current Publishing
Casino-themed gala raises funds for Carmel nonprofit supporting women
Purposeful Living held its sixth annual fundraising gala Jan. 27 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The nonprofit helps women find a supporting and loving community, according to the organization. Purposeful Living founder Nadine McGowan spoke at the event about her travels to Africa and her inspiration to...
Current Publishing
Songbook Foundation partners with Story Cottage for Perfect Hamony
To advance one of its signature community outreach programs, the Great American Songbook Foundation has begun a partnership with Story Cottage, a new memory care housing option from Senior Home Companions in Carmel and Indianapolis. The partnership supports Perfect Harmony, a music resource for older adults developed by the Songbook...
Current Publishing
Phase 1 sewer extension project underway
The Zionsville Dept. of Public Works’ sanitary sewer extension project is underway. Phase 1 construction into eight existing areas of town is expected to be completed early this year. After more detailed evaluations of Boone Ridge Drive and Irish Hill Lane, residents on those private drives all have frontage...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Comments / 1