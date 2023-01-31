Read full article on original website
Lake effect snow continues as frostbiting temps creep in
NWS alerts in effect HERE. Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts falls moderate to heavy through Friday morning -- especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and eastern counties. Coupled with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph, patchy blowing snow can degrade driving visibility along the slick, snow-covered roads. Another...
Accessible Keweenaw Coalition aims to expand regional accessibility to Keweenaw Peninsula attractions
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Keweenaw Peninsula offers plenty of natural sites to enjoy, not everyone who visits can get to them. The Accessible Keweenaw Initiative (AKI) hopes to change that with the creation of the Accessible Keweenaw Coalition (AKC). “A lot of the infrastructure for recreation and historical...
Houghton-based retailer Red Jacket Boutique to hold Galentine’s event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Red Jacket Boutique in Houghton will host a ‘Galentine’s’ event this weekend. The event will feature several in-store arrivals of new clothing and ‘swag bags’ with a minimum purchase for first arrivals. “We do an annual Galentine’s event, kind of...
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.
