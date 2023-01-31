ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Lake effect snow continues as frostbiting temps creep in

NWS alerts in effect HERE. Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts falls moderate to heavy through Friday morning -- especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and eastern counties. Coupled with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph, patchy blowing snow can degrade driving visibility along the slick, snow-covered roads. Another...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale

PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.
PAINESDALE, MI

