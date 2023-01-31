ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods

The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
WGRZ TV

FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year

WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
MICHIGAN STATE
One Green Planet

FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses

Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA increases alert status of certain imported seafood, papayas, cantaloupe

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
TheDailyBeast

Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk

A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
WASHINGTON STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

FSIS: Over 50K pounds of charcuterie meats recalled due to listeria concerns

You may want to check the meats you bought for your next charcuterie board, as there has been a recall issued for over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meats due to listeria concerns. Approximately 52,914 pounds of charcuterie meats are being recalled as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety (FSIS)...
CBS News

Employees had nowhere to wash hands at ice cream factory behind listeria outbreak, FDA says

Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...
food-safety.com

FDA Uncertain How New Rules Will Impact Food Exports to India

New registration requirements for foreign food manufacturing facilities intending to export certain products to India have gone into effect, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that it has not yet received sufficient information about the scope of these requirements and the intended use of the registration information.

