Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...

7 HOURS AGO