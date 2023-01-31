ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

Florence Fire Department responds to structure fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — At 10 am February 3, 2023, the City of Florence fire department and City of Florence police department responded to a structure fire near Elmore St. The City of Florence fire department arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the window of the structure. The City of Florence firefighters deployed one1 3/4 hose line to the front of the structure to begin an interior attack.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
ANDREWS, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

8-year-old Timmonsville girl competing in rodeo show

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Dowling, 8, has been riding horses as long as she could walk and says that she just loves the thrill of it. "I like the rodeo. I like to win and I like to go fast," said Campbell. She's pretty good and is competing...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

New 20,000-square-foot film studio coming to Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The creator of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is building a film studio in Loris. Jerry Dalton, the owner of Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000-square-feet of studio soundstages in Loris, something that has been in the works for two years. “We’re going to bring in production into Loris and […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in NC arrested at Bennettsville-area home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennettsville man that was wanted in Scotland County was arrested at his home Tuesday in Marlboro County, according to deputies. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Tykeem Daquan Ivery, who was wanted for aggravated assault by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

