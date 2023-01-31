Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Florence Fire Department responds to structure fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — At 10 am February 3, 2023, the City of Florence fire department and City of Florence police department responded to a structure fire near Elmore St. The City of Florence fire department arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the window of the structure. The City of Florence firefighters deployed one1 3/4 hose line to the front of the structure to begin an interior attack.
WMBF
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
wpde.com
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
wpde.com
Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
live5news.com
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
wpde.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
wpde.com
Traffic concerns continue as planning commission approves additional homes in Burgess area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A request to add a second phase to a subdivision along McDowell Shortcut Road motivated several concerned neighbors to share their thoughts at Horry County Planning Commission this week. Neighbors predominantly said the area along McDowell Shortcut and Tournament Boulevard is too built out...
wpde.com
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
wpde.com
8-year-old Timmonsville girl competing in rodeo show
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Dowling, 8, has been riding horses as long as she could walk and says that she just loves the thrill of it. "I like the rodeo. I like to win and I like to go fast," said Campbell. She's pretty good and is competing...
WMBF
Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity. The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.
WMBF
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
New 20,000-square-foot film studio coming to Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The creator of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is building a film studio in Loris. Jerry Dalton, the owner of Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000-square-feet of studio soundstages in Loris, something that has been in the works for two years. “We’re going to bring in production into Loris and […]
wpde.com
Man wanted in NC arrested at Bennettsville-area home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennettsville man that was wanted in Scotland County was arrested at his home Tuesday in Marlboro County, according to deputies. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Tykeem Daquan Ivery, who was wanted for aggravated assault by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
