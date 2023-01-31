ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
CBS Sports

Newcastle vs. West Ham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 4, 2023

Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
FOX Sports

Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.

