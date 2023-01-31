Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.

22 HOURS AGO