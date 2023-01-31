Read full article on original website
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Where To Watch Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Broadcast Details and Live Stream
Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. United only played Palace a few weeks ago where they fell to a late draw. United have continued to grow and strengthen themselves since that game despite being in good form ahead of the ...
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
Sunderland predicted line-up vs Millwall: New signing set for first start?
How might Sunderland line-up against Millwall at The Den on Saturday?
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
Watch Marco Asensio And Vinicius Junior Score Superb Goals As Real Madrid Beat Valencia
Asensio fired Real ahead with a thunderbolt before Vinicius displayed incredible pace to score the second goal of the game.
CBS Sports
Newcastle vs. West Ham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 4, 2023
Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.
'Not easy to find' - Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland struggle to sign strikers
There is a reason why Sunderland find it hard to sign strikers, says Kristjaan Speakman.
CBS Sports
Milan takes centerstage with Derby della Madonnina; Seattle Sounders make history at FIFA Club World Cup
Happy Friday and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter! I'm Roger Gonzalez, eager for what should be a wild weekend of international soccer ahead. Thanks for joining us. Let's get started, shall we?. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Jamie Carragher ‘Convinced’ Liverpool Will Have a Big Spending Summer
Liverpool legend and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher believes his former side will have a big summer in the transfer window
Concrete Interest In The Purchase Of Liverpool Expected Over The Next Two Months
Concrete offers to buy Liverpool Football Club are expected in February and March, according to reports.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
FOX Sports
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Jurgen Klopp Offers Positive Injury Update As Van Dijk & Jota Close In On Return
The Liverpool boss had good news for Reds fans on Friday.
