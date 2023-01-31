‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged

Read full article on original website
Shameeka Smith
3d ago
He was a sweetheart. Silly as always. He sung with my daughter in the choir at Parker. R.I.H. Jaylen
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
wbrc.com
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
Birmingham PD investigates Tuesday morning shooting resulting in 1 death
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Robert Lee Chandler, 57, of Birmingham, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, after being shot at the 4200 block of Fairmont Way, Birmingham. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:36 a.m. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
2 injured when shots fired into Bessemer home
An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Bessemer home early Friday. Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 12 Street. Someone fired into the residence, wounding two males – ages 18 and 19. Both victims...
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
Woman killed, 2 young girls wounded in shooting inside Birmingham apartment
A man opened fire inside a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night, killing a woman and injuring two young girls. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Corieonna Shantrice Hines. She was 24. The shooting happened at 10:20 p.m. at a small complex in the 100 block...
UPDATE: Arrest made in 17-year-old Jaylen Clark homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham. Clark was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the 100 Block of Nekoma Drive. The suspect has been identified […]
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
wvtm13.com
Search for pregnant mother's killer continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
Man found dead in Birmingham trash pile ‘loved everybody’: Family fears ‘big heart’ got him killed
Human remains found in an east Birmingham trash pile over the weekend are those a man who had been missing since November. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jeramy Dean Hallmon. He was 38 and lived in a house near where he was found.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
84-year-old woman dies 3 days after husband following Hueytown house fire
A second victim has died following a weekend fire at a Hueytown home. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, died Tuesday, three days after her husband died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When...
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
