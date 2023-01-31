ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
6 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham

February is Black History Month — a time to celebrate Black culture and heritage, acknowledge the continuing struggle for racial justice and recognize the many ways in which Black Americans have shaped our nation. Several events are planned in Birmingham to commemorate Black History Month in 2023. Here’s a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
Watch Suni Lee score 2 perfect 10s as Auburn narrowly drops dual meet at Alabama

Suni Lee made history Friday night in Tuscaloosa, even if sixth-ranked Auburn didn’t come out on top against rival 11th-ranked Alabama. Lee scored two perfect 10s, setting the program career record for 10s in the process, and took home the all-around title at Coleman Coliseum, but the Tigers fell to the Tide, 197.850-197.700 in a head-to-head dual meet. Lee registered perfect scores on bars and beam, bookending the meet with the pair of 10s as she finished with an overall score of 39.825.
AUBURN, AL
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
