Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Widespread Panic’s legendary Huntsville concert released on vinyl
Among jam-band fans, the show has been famous for more than 25 years. On April 3, 1996, Athens, Ga. sextet Widespread Panic played a three-and-half-hour concert in front of 2,582 fans at the Von Braun Center arena in Huntsville, Ala. It was a hot, intense show. The highlight: Chemtrail-toned solos...
Hallmark TV movie filmed in Alabama has new name, air date, Ruben Studdard cameo
Remember “Naima in Nashville,” the Hallmark movie that filmed in Birmingham a couple of months ago? The TV movie has a new name — “A Nashville Legacy” — and a broadcast date: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. CT. An update on the project...
205 Day: Urbanist, Birmingham native is hosting a three-day celebration of the city
Ask Carmen Mays to define the word “urbanist,” and she’ll tell you the meaning is subjective. But there are, however, a few common themes. Urbanists study landscapes, buildings and the behavior of people. Above all, they love cities. “I absolutely love working in local government,” said Mays,...
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama
When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
How to get tickets to Lil Wayne’s sold out Birmingham show this April
It was announced earlier this week that Lil Wayne will be performing at Iron City Birmingham April 24, 2023 for his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.”. Pre-sale for the tour kicked off Tuesday while general sale began 10 a.m. Friday. However, fans had a small window of opportunity to purchase tickets as they quickly sold out.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
6 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham
February is Black History Month — a time to celebrate Black culture and heritage, acknowledge the continuing struggle for racial justice and recognize the many ways in which Black Americans have shaped our nation. Several events are planned in Birmingham to commemorate Black History Month in 2023. Here’s a...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
‘Floribama Murders:’ True-crime show revisits disturbing Alabama cases
“Floribama Murders,” an Oxygen true-crime series that launched in January, continues in February with more tales of death on either side of the Alabama-Florida line. The series featured several Alabama cases in January but appears to be focusing more on Florida cases in the weeks ahead. Two of those...
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Watch Suni Lee score 2 perfect 10s as Auburn narrowly drops dual meet at Alabama
Suni Lee made history Friday night in Tuscaloosa, even if sixth-ranked Auburn didn’t come out on top against rival 11th-ranked Alabama. Lee scored two perfect 10s, setting the program career record for 10s in the process, and took home the all-around title at Coleman Coliseum, but the Tigers fell to the Tide, 197.850-197.700 in a head-to-head dual meet. Lee registered perfect scores on bars and beam, bookending the meet with the pair of 10s as she finished with an overall score of 39.825.
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Alabama takes undefeated SEC record into Baton Rouge on Saturday
After being upset multiple times last season by teams near the bottom of the SEC’s standings, Alabama has swept away its lower-level conference competition so far this season. By the NCAA’s NET metric, the Tide has played three Quadrant 3 games against SEC opponents and has won by a...
Roy S. Johnson: Fear, ignorance can’t cancel Black history. Neither can Hoover.
This is an opinion column. One poor, misguided parent. One poor, misguided superintendent. One weak-kneed superintendent. Together, they scuttled appearances by award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes at three elementary schools in Hoover, just a few miles south of downtown Birmingham. Scuttled them because, well, we really don’t know.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1