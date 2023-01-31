In the past three years of our year-end judging, panels have given out four Platinums to three vintages of Cabernet Sauvignon by Chris Daniel Winery — and the Stewarts don’t charge more than $35 for any of them at their tasting room in the Columbia Basin between Quincy and Ephrata. This is both fun and complex, featuring cassis and black cherries, Milk Duds and cinnamon bark, but it also offers mature notes of eucalyptus, dried mushroom and figs. Qualifying awards: Seattle Wine Awards (gold), Wenatchee (gold)

QUINCY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO