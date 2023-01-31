Read full article on original website
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for February 2
WRDW FIRST ALERT EXTRA - 2/1. Heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday afternoon and getting cold into Saturday. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
[FULL] Morning Mix- Fun Friday, Augusta Home and Garden Show, and more!
Sen. Jon Ossoff said he secured bipartisan support in Congress for an infrastructure project that will include a new flood mitigation system. A vehicle fire on Washington Road shut down all westbound lanes on Friday morning. Dewey Boyd explains the 65th Grammys. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tune in to Morning...
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
Lock in your love at this unique event at Savannah Rapids Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the most famous love lock bridges are in romantic places like Rome and Paris, but if you want to solidify your love here at home, you can. Here’s a unique event to show your love going into Valentine’s Day. If you’re in...
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a driver in connection with the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle three weeks ago on Olive Road. According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle...
Multi-car crash causes traffic problems on Charleston Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car crash has caused traffic delays on Charleston Highway at Firetower Road on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, there were two vehicles overturned, as another vehicle caught fire and burned to the frame. At...
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing 13-year-old in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Tristan Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 on the 900 block of Beman St. He's described as being around 5'10" and 110 lbs. with brown hair and Brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.
‘From the front door to the backyard,’ show highlights your options
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Springtime will be here before we know it, and the Home and Garden Show is back in downtown Augusta. It’s taking place at the Augusta Convention Center. So if you’re looking to do any kind of home project, odds are there will be some help for you.
wgac.com
Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
Suspicious death investigation underway at Motel 6 in Augusta
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show for the Center for the Arts. The annual event is the only fundraiser for the center. Tickets are about $20 for the whole weekend. Doors...
