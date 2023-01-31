Read full article on original website
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
delawarevalleynews.com
Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash
Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
Local man arrested for commercial burglary after police track footprints in snow
A suspect in a commercial burglary was arrested Tuesday after Pennsylvania State Police tracked his footprints in the snow.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
18 people arrested during warrant sweep in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township
Eighteen people were taken into custody and two dozen bench warrants were cleared after a warrant sweep in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township.
Do you know this man? Police say he was involved in 2 daytime burglaries.
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in two daytime home burglaries. The first burglary occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Red Hawk Way, where the burglars forced their way into the back of the home, township police said.
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
fox2detroit.com
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
Centre Daily
Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths
A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
WJAC TV
Westmont Hilltop on two-hour delay Thursday morning
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE. Westmont Hilltop School district will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. The school district says the delay will allow teachers to prepare for the school day. The school district issued the following statement, "In consultation with our law enforcement partners...
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
