White Township, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash

Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
97 Rock

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
WBRE

Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS New York

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
YORKTOWN, NY
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WJAC TV

Westmont Hilltop on two-hour delay Thursday morning

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE. Westmont Hilltop School district will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. The school district says the delay will allow teachers to prepare for the school day. The school district issued the following statement, "In consultation with our law enforcement partners...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally

Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

