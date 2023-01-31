Democratic candidate in eastern Idaho says group targeted her race with misleading mailer. The national special interests groups who have poured millions of dollars into efforts to make education savings account programs a reality in states like Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are the same donors who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars during Idaho’s midterm election to ensure school choice-friendly legislators occupied as many seats as possible in the Idaho Legislature, records show.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO