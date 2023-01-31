ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UpNorthLive.com

Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mason Man Dead After Crashing His Snowmobile in Cherry Gove Township

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says that a Mason man died Friday morning in Cherry Grove Township after crashing his snowmobile. Deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They say that Lucas Wood was driving his snowmobile and failed to properly go around a curve. Because of this, deputies say that Wood left the trail and hit several trees.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash

Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
CADILLAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI
The Saginaw News

Thief carjacks Texas man in Saginaw County, lets him save dogs before stealing car

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the broad-daylight carjacking of a Texas man at a Saginaw County gas station. About 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Texan entered the Next Door Food Store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. When he exited the business, a masked person approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the keys to his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing Ogemaw County woman’s body found near Leota

The body of a 34-year-old woman who was staying in Ogemaw County, Sara Elizabeth Burns, missing since January 9th, was found last Saturday (January 28th) near Leota not far from where her empty van had been found and towed by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department 17 days earlier, a press release update said.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
MICHIGAN STATE

