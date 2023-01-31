Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
sooleader.com
Child Protective Services tip leads to charge against South Boardman man
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI. In August 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were given a referral from Children’s Protective Services of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in April of 2020. The victim had recently disclosed the incident and was interviewed at the Lakeshore Children’s...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
UpNorthLive.com
Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
9&10 News
Mason Man Dead After Crashing His Snowmobile in Cherry Gove Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says that a Mason man died Friday morning in Cherry Grove Township after crashing his snowmobile. Deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They say that Lucas Wood was driving his snowmobile and failed to properly go around a curve. Because of this, deputies say that Wood left the trail and hit several trees.
9&10 News
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash
Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
95.3 MNC
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
Thief carjacks Texas man in Saginaw County, lets him save dogs before stealing car
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the broad-daylight carjacking of a Texas man at a Saginaw County gas station. About 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Texan entered the Next Door Food Store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. When he exited the business, a masked person approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the keys to his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing Ogemaw County woman’s body found near Leota
The body of a 34-year-old woman who was staying in Ogemaw County, Sara Elizabeth Burns, missing since January 9th, was found last Saturday (January 28th) near Leota not far from where her empty van had been found and towed by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department 17 days earlier, a press release update said.
9&10 News
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
Michigan Woman Finds Mysterious Package On Street While Walking To Work
Here's what was inside.
Tragic Discovery in Michigan: Bodies of Missing Rap Artists Found in Abandoned Apartment
The families of three missing rap artists received the news they had feared the most: their loved ones' bodies were found in an abandoned apartment in Michigan. The police think that there was foul play involved in the deaths of the three musicians. An investigation is being done to find out what happened.
WILX-TV
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
Comments / 0