Executive Director, Cross Connections, Inc. The Biblical counseling ministry of Cross Connections, Inc. is seeking to fill the position of Executive Director. Cross Connections is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization located in Northeast Fort Wayne. The position of Executive Director involves duties such as leading the ministry, fundraising, public speaking, grant proposals, and appreciation and empathy for counseling work. Qualifications for this position include a Bachelor’s degree, experience in ministry, fundraising experience, and organizational skills. Benefits include a competitive salary, health insurance stipend, retirement and disability. Interested candidates can submit their resumes to our Clinical Director, Gary Younghans, at garyyounghans@crossconnectionscounseling.com.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO