Ocean Springs, MS

wxxv25.com

Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs officially closed

Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs has officially closed. The closing went smoother than expected for the Ocean Springs Middle School, having less traffic build up than expected. The road is closed to repair a sewer force main that was damaged during a collection of soil borings. The City of Ocean...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast

As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

City Center part of downtown Pascagoula redevelopment

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months as they continue to develop what was a bank building into a mixed-use facility. “There’s...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

New police station being built in Bay St. Louis

Bay St. Louis Police Department is in the process of getting their own station built. Supplies are steadily showing up at the property to keep production moving along. Walls are up and bricks are being cemented on the exterior of the building. The new building will be located right behind...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum

It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend

We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway

The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jackson County delivers State of County Address

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during a private Pascagoula Rotary Club meeting Wednesday morning. “To sum it up, the state of our county is extremely good,” he said to the group at the start of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Fire Department partners with Home Depot

The Gulfport Fire Department wants to keep you and your family safe. After receiving a $25,000 grant from Home Depot, the Gulfport Fire Department’s fire prevention team is now providing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and escape ladders to communities in need. By calling the Gulfport Fire Department, you can...
GULFPORT, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian is a designated Tree City

Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast business owner creates colorful designs, Black-Owned Business Network

Thursday afternoon, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST. |. Parrish's Restaurant in Long Beach is temporarily closed for renovations and site preparation...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall

On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
GULFPORT, MS

