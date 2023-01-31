Read full article on original website
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs officially closed
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs has officially closed. The closing went smoother than expected for the Ocean Springs Middle School, having less traffic build up than expected. The road is closed to repair a sewer force main that was damaged during a collection of soil borings. The City of Ocean...
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.
Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast
As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
City Center part of downtown Pascagoula redevelopment
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months as they continue to develop what was a bank building into a mixed-use facility. “There’s...
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There's now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs.
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
New police station being built in Bay St. Louis
Bay St. Louis Police Department is in the process of getting their own station built. Supplies are steadily showing up at the property to keep production moving along. Walls are up and bricks are being cemented on the exterior of the building. The new building will be located right behind...
Biloxi Boat Show at the MS Coast Coliseum
It may not look like great boating weather right now, but at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center, boats are all the rage. Melissa Miller is in studio to talk about the Biloxi Boat Show going on this weekend.
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
Fixin’ the Coast spayed/neutered 44 cats in Harrison County thanks to grant
A grant from a pet company helped Fixin’ the Coast with their mission to control the feral cat population. The organization says the grant helped them spay and neuter 44 more community cats. This reduces shelter and rescue intake in the coming months and years. Since 2019, Fixin’ the...
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign.
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway
The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
Jackson County delivers State of County Address
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during a private Pascagoula Rotary Club meeting Wednesday morning. “To sum it up, the state of our county is extremely good,” he said to the group at the start of...
Biloxi man to serve seven years in 2021 drive-by shooting in St. Martin
A 19-year-old Biloxi man will spend seven years in prison for a 2021 drive-by shooting. Erick Martin pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years, with seven to serve. Martin, who was 17 when the shooting happened, was originally charged as an adult with two counts of shooting...
Gulfport Fire Department partners with Home Depot
The Gulfport Fire Department wants to keep you and your family safe. After receiving a $25,000 grant from Home Depot, the Gulfport Fire Department’s fire prevention team is now providing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and escape ladders to communities in need. By calling the Gulfport Fire Department, you can...
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Pass Christian is a designated Tree City
Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
Coast business owner creates colorful designs, Black-Owned Business Network
Thursday afternoon, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach.
Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall
On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
